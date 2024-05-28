Larry David
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump

On a scale of 1 to 10, here's how David feels about America's oldest infant.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:39 pm

In recent years, we’ve seen a slew of once-beloved celebrities hemorrhage fans following their support of Donald Trump, but blessedly Larry David is not among them.

Recommended Videos

The beloved Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld favorite has made his political leanings clear over the years and he’s not changing his tune now. Following his adamant support of Bernie Sanders — a man he shares a distant familial connection with — David is stepping up to say the quiet part about Trump out loud.

In case you weren’t already aware, Donald Trump is a stain on the fabric of this nation. Anyone with a working brain between their ears can see him for the slimy, scheming, self-aggrandizing fool that he is. David is among the bulk of Americans who fear another Trump presidency, not because of Trump’s campaign against the “elite,” but because we’ve seen the damage he can do firsthand. And when he was asked about it, the 75-year-old comedian didn’t shy away from the truth.

Speaking with CNN, David made his thoughts on Trump crystal clear in a flawless breakdown of just how dangerous the disgraced former president’s lies have become. Accurately labeling Trump for the incompetent infant he is, David pointed out that, “You can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country.”

All because Trump is “such a little baby, he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results” of a legal election. David didn’t hold back one bit, labelling Trump a “sociopath” and “insane” and pointing out that, despite the knowledge of everyone in the country — nay, the world — that he lost the presidential election in 2020, the man keeps up the lie. He seems to hope that, if he just repeats his untruths enough times, everyone will come around and accept his blatant falsehoods as fact.

David polished off his chef’s kiss of a rant by pointing out that Trump is “so sick” for convincing such a large portion of Americans that the election was stolen. It’s led to a massive rift in this country, one that would be entirely avoidable if not for Trump’s boorish hubris.

America is sick to death of Trump, and David illustrated that frustration perfectly in his 45-second tirade. Trump is a liar, a cheat, and a degenerate, but he’ll keep clinging to relevance so long as he has air in his lungs and supporters in his pocket, which leaves the rest of us to watch and wait for justice to finally sweep in and remove the threat of Trump for good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Mike Tyson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘A bitter sore loser’: Did Maria Shrime-Gonzalez make the right decision during the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘A bitter sore loser’: Did Maria Shrime-Gonzalez make the right decision during the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 28, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ songs, ranked
RM sits in a bench in a concept photo for his album 'Right Place Wrong Person'.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
The 10 best ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ songs, ranked
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 28, 2024
Read Article Why are people freaking out about Emma Corrin’s armpits?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why are people freaking out about Emma Corrin’s armpits?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 28, 2024
Read Article The 10 Best Doge Memes, Ranked
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The 10 Best Doge Memes, Ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Mike Tyson
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Mike Tyson? The boxer’s medical emergency, explained
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘A bitter sore loser’: Did Maria Shrime-Gonzalez make the right decision during the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘A bitter sore loser’: Did Maria Shrime-Gonzalez make the right decision during the ‘Survivor 46’ finale?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 28, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ songs, ranked
RM sits in a bench in a concept photo for his album 'Right Place Wrong Person'.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
The 10 best ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ songs, ranked
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 28, 2024
Read Article Why are people freaking out about Emma Corrin’s armpits?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why are people freaking out about Emma Corrin’s armpits?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 28, 2024
Read Article The 10 Best Doge Memes, Ranked
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The 10 Best Doge Memes, Ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 28, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.