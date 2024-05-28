‘He’s such a sick man, so sick’: Daily reminder that Larry David is REALLY not a fan of Donald Trump

In recent years, we’ve seen a slew of once-beloved celebrities hemorrhage fans following their support of Donald Trump, but blessedly Larry David is not among them.

The beloved Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld favorite has made his political leanings clear over the years and he’s not changing his tune now. Following his adamant support of Bernie Sanders — a man he shares a distant familial connection with — David is stepping up to say the quiet part about Trump out loud.

In case you weren’t already aware, Donald Trump is a stain on the fabric of this nation. Anyone with a working brain between their ears can see him for the slimy, scheming, self-aggrandizing fool that he is. David is among the bulk of Americans who fear another Trump presidency, not because of Trump’s campaign against the “elite,” but because we’ve seen the damage he can do firsthand. And when he was asked about it, the 75-year-old comedian didn’t shy away from the truth.

Larry David: You can't go a day without thinking about what Trump has done to this country because he's such a little baby. He has thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results of an election. He's such a sociopath, he just couldn't admit to losing.… https://t.co/dXFm5VF7Hn pic.twitter.com/eGwCNO9iQC — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 28, 2024

Speaking with CNN, David made his thoughts on Trump crystal clear in a flawless breakdown of just how dangerous the disgraced former president’s lies have become. Accurately labeling Trump for the incompetent infant he is, David pointed out that, “You can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country.”

All because Trump is “such a little baby, he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window by not accepting the results” of a legal election. David didn’t hold back one bit, labelling Trump a “sociopath” and “insane” and pointing out that, despite the knowledge of everyone in the country — nay, the world — that he lost the presidential election in 2020, the man keeps up the lie. He seems to hope that, if he just repeats his untruths enough times, everyone will come around and accept his blatant falsehoods as fact.

David polished off his chef’s kiss of a rant by pointing out that Trump is “so sick” for convincing such a large portion of Americans that the election was stolen. It’s led to a massive rift in this country, one that would be entirely avoidable if not for Trump’s boorish hubris.

America is sick to death of Trump, and David illustrated that frustration perfectly in his 45-second tirade. Trump is a liar, a cheat, and a degenerate, but he’ll keep clinging to relevance so long as he has air in his lungs and supporters in his pocket, which leaves the rest of us to watch and wait for justice to finally sweep in and remove the threat of Trump for good.

