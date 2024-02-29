Kate Middleton’s eating disorder rumors, explained

When it comes to always being in the spotlight, the Royal Family has accepted, to an extent, that the status they enjoy comes with having their every step, decision, and even appearance scrutinized. But clearly, there is a limit to what they are ready to tolerate — for starters, rumors about Kate Middleton suffering from the very eating disorder that plagued Princess Diana.

Recommended Videos

In the last few weeks of late 2023 and into early 2024, the palace has been dropping one bad news bomb after another — King Charles’ concerning health update, the cancer diagnosis of Sarah Ferguson (Duchess of York), and of course, announcing that Kate underwent an abdominal surgery and is currently recovering from the same. Unfortunately, the focus on the latter has transitioned from genuine and more than welcome concern for her health, to speculations and rumors that are fixated on the surgery, its cause, and why it has left the Princess of Wales unable to make public appearances.

One theory that has gained way too much steam, disturbingly, is that Kate is suffering from an eating disorder — bulimia, to be precise.

Yep! Very common with an eating disorder like bulimia. Kate has been getting skinnier and skinnier for years. Imagine what her poor GI tract looks like! — Montecito Royal (@RoyalMontecito) February 25, 2024

I don’t watch the Royal’s but I’m thinking Kate has an eating disorder. The woman has never kept an ounce of weight on her even after having three children!! — SuVe (@suzan_vetr913) February 23, 2024

Evidently, the Royal Family’s decision to let Kate heal properly, away from the public eye, is not sitting well with many. As there seems to be no possibility that the palace will agree to share private updates about her health, this is what many have resorted to in its absence — fanning the flames of the long-standing rumor that Kate suffers from bulimia, an eating disorder where a person indulges in bouts of extreme overeating and then purges via methods like self-induced vomiting.

Has the Royal Family addressed rumors of Kate Middleton suffering from bulimia?

Though there hasn’t been an official comment made to shut down the speculations, a source has shared with InTouch Weekly that Prince William is displeased by all the chatter around Kate having a serious eating disorder, especially since Princess Diana also suffered from bulimia.

“William gets angry when people say Kate has an eating disorder. Of course, it worries him that people think that, but it’s also a sensitive topic given what his mother went through.”

The source also asserted that while the surgery and its cause were not dire, Kate had been in pain for months and at this time, the family is doing its best to aid her in recovering.

So, did Kate really undergo surgery because of bulimia, or due to any of the gazillion other reasons — from getting a tummy tuck to hysterectomy — that have been cooked up? The answer — it is not our or anyone else’s place or right to speculate. Unless she decides to come forward and share more details about her health — like King Charles has to raise awareness among men about their health or as Diana did when she openly discussed her eating disorder — concern and hopes for Kate’s speedy recovery are the only justified and accepted reactions.