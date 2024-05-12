Jack Nicholson and Roger Corman
Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Movies
News

‘My life blood’: Hollywood tough guy Jack Nicholson exposed a never-seen vulnerability while remembering Roger Corman

The filmmaker who revolutionized Hollywood and many lives.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 12, 2024 02:22 pm

Imagine a world where Martin Scorsese is still just Marty from the block, and Robert De Niro is that intense guy from Little Italy who maybe, just maybe, could have been a decent actor. Sounds like a bizarre alternate universe, right? Well, it could have been our reality if not for one man—Roger Corman, the undisputed king of B-movie brilliance, who has sadly left us at the age of 98.

Recommended Videos

His movies were often dismissed as B-movies, but Corman never let that bother him. What mattered to him was the story, the creativity, and the passion that went into each project. Corman believed in taking chances on unknown talent, and his gambles paid off in ways that would forever change the landscape of Hollywood. Now his death marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live on through the countless filmmakers and actors he inspired.

Among those whose careers he jump-started are cinematic titans like Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and yes, our man Jack Nicholson, the actor known for his intense performances and devil-may-care attitude. In a seemingly forgotten 2012 interview that has now resurfaced following Corman’s death, Nicholson struggles to hold back tears as he talks about Corman.

“There’s nobody in there that he didn’t in the most important way support. He was, you know, my main connect, my life blood to whatever I thought I was gonna be as a person. And you know I hope he knows that this is not all hot air. I wanna cry now…”

Jack Nicholson, 2012

Corman gave Nicholson his first starring role in the 1958 movie The Cry Baby Killer, a crime drama that showcased the young actor’s raw talent and intense screen presence. It was a small movie, but it was a big break for Nicholson, who had been struggling to find work in Hollywood.

Over the next few years, Corman would cast Nicholson in several more of his movies, including The Little Shop of Horrors, The Raven, and The Terror. These were all low-budget films, but they allowed Nicholson to hone his craft and develop his unique style. In many ways, Corman was like a father figure to Nicholson.  

Nicholson’s breakthrough role came in 1969 with Easy Rider, a movie that would become a cultural touchstone and a defining film of the counterculture era. His performance as George Hanson, a drunken lawyer who joins two bikers on a cross-country trip, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

So, the real beauty of Corman’s World (which, by the way, is a fantastic rabbit hole to dive into if you’ve never had the pleasure) isn’t just in the movies. It’s in the community he created, a ragtag group of dreamers who might never have had their shot if not for his open-door policy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Ray Lewis’ son?
Ray Lewis and his son Ray Lewis III
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Ray Lewis’ son?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Why did Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday cake have Leonardo DiCaprio’s face on it?
Sabrina Carpenter and Leonardo DiCaprio
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday cake have Leonardo DiCaprio’s face on it?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Why is Eurovision finalist Eden Golan facing massive protests in Sweden?
Eden Golan
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why is Eurovision finalist Eden Golan facing massive protests in Sweden?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Haunted me for 40 years’: Stephen King questions reputation of the nightmare he created unlike Mark Hamill who admits being a D-list actor
Stephen King and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Haunted me for 40 years’: Stephen King questions reputation of the nightmare he created unlike Mark Hamill who admits being a D-list actor
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 11, 2024
Read Article Why was Princess Diana disappointed after meeting Michael Jackson for the first time?
Michael Jackson and Princess Diana
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Princess Diana disappointed after meeting Michael Jackson for the first time?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Ray Lewis’ son?
Ray Lewis and his son Ray Lewis III
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Ray Lewis’ son?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Why did Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday cake have Leonardo DiCaprio’s face on it?
Sabrina Carpenter and Leonardo DiCaprio
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why did Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday cake have Leonardo DiCaprio’s face on it?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 12, 2024
Read Article Why is Eurovision finalist Eden Golan facing massive protests in Sweden?
Eden Golan
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Why is Eurovision finalist Eden Golan facing massive protests in Sweden?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Haunted me for 40 years’: Stephen King questions reputation of the nightmare he created unlike Mark Hamill who admits being a D-list actor
Stephen King and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Haunted me for 40 years’: Stephen King questions reputation of the nightmare he created unlike Mark Hamill who admits being a D-list actor
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 11, 2024
Read Article Why was Princess Diana disappointed after meeting Michael Jackson for the first time?
Michael Jackson and Princess Diana
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why was Princess Diana disappointed after meeting Michael Jackson for the first time?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 11, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.