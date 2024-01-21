Who is Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York? Sarah Ferguson’s second cancer diagnosis, explained

The Royal Family’s initiation in the year 2024 is not on a positive track so far as after news of Kate Middleton being hospitalized and King Charles scheduled for surgery soon, a tragic update about Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been shared.

Recommended Videos

Ferguson is part of the extended British Royal Family, but not directly. The British author and TV personality, who also produced the Emily Blunt starrer The Young Victoria, was formerly married to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, until 1996. So, while she attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, she didn’t get an invite to King Charles’ coronation.

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma i.e., skin cancer

While she is braving the diagnosis, the revelation comes just days after the 64-year-old announced being free from breast cancer, which was diagnosed in June 2023. Her representative has shared with People that one of her moles was discovered to be cancerous following her mastectomy procedure. She is currently undergoing treatment for skin cancer in London and getting further tests done to find out if it has been diagnosed in its early stages.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Just like her rep., a friend of Ferguson has also shared with the publication that despite the back-to-back cancer diagnosis and barely getting the time to celebrate being free from one, the Duchess is in “good spirits.”

This is the third concerning update about the Royal Family this week. As stated above, the Princess of Wales is currently recovering from abdominal surgery while the King, 75, is getting ready to postpone his public engagements to seek surgical treatment for his enlarged prostate, a common problem in men over 50.