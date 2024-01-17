Why is Kate Middleton in the hospital? Her surgery and its cause, explained

There’s always been an interest in the British Royal family; even after The Crown wrapped up its sixth season, people still follow what they’re up to. But it may still be news to some that Kate Middleton is currently recovering from surgery and is “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” as shared by Kensington Palace.

Recommended Videos

The Princess of Wales underwent surgery on Jan. 16, 2024, and had to postpone all of her upcoming engagements on the advice of medical experts. Apparently, the procedure was a success, but she will remain in hospital for up to two weeks.

Whilst the news certainly came as a surprise to many, it doesn’t seem to be a cause for concern. The statement issued simply refers to it as a “planned abdominal surgery” although there isn’t much more detail given than that.

Why did Kate Middleton undergo surgery?

Kensington Palace has not released any details regarding Kate’s surgery, although, according to People, the issue was non-cancerous. The Palace’s statement expressed her desire for her medical status to remain private.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The full details explaining why Middleton had to undergo the surgical procedure will probably not be divulged, which is pretty understandable — even members of the royal family are entitled to keep their privacy and not publically reveal their medical records.

Kensington Palace assures the public that any significant information regarding her health will be shared. Of course, being the future Queen consort of England, we can rest assured that she will receive the best care as she moves forward on her road to recovery.