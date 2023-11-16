Is ‘The Crown’ season 6 the final season or will there be a season 7?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Crown season 6.

Netflix‘s The Crown has cemented itself as one of the best historical dramas around. While the current and last seasons may not have earned the critical acclaim that the previous seasons did, The Crown still serves as one of the most must-see shows in the streaming world.

With season 6 split into two parts, with the first half being released on November 16 and the latter half slated for a December 14 release, fans are likely wondering if the curtain is finally dropping on one of Netflix’s most famous productions.

Will The Crown have a seventh season?

Image via Netflix

Sadly for longtime fans, The Crown is not getting a seventh season. Season 6 will conclude the decades-spanning tale of the British royal family.

The series, which began by chronicling events from the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s, is catching up with more contemporary events. For example, Season 6 portrays Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s tragic deaths on August 31, 1997.

Series creator Peter Morgan has previously stated that he never wished for The Crown to get too contemporary. In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked why the series would refrain from exploring Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew’s story, Morgan replied that he felt “more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago.”

With Morgan’s creative vision in mind, exploring the aftermath of Diana’s death, Tony Blair’s premiership, and the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship seems like the perfect endpoint for The Crown.