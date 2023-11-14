The hit Netflix series returns for one last series, but who will be taking on the roles of the various royals who will appear?

Ah, The Crown: one of the only things to come from the British Royal Family that actually adds value to the world. Although it occasionally veers into being shameless royal propaganda, there’s no doubt it makes for good watching.

The sixth and final season will follow the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, no doubt brushing over the fact she oversaw colonial massacres, and continuing the excellent job the royal’s PR team has done of painting her as a sympathetic figure. A bit gross? Yes. Incredibly engaging? Doubly so.

If you’re excited for the climax of this long-running Netflix drama, and want to know what famous faces you’ll be seeing, then check out our guide to The Crown season 6 cast, and who they portray.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Legendary Brit Staunton reprises her role as Queen Elizabeth, a woman who rallied against anti-discrimination laws for over four decades and tried to make her properties exempt from environmental regulations. But, hey, she wore cool brooches, and apparently had a decent sense of humor, so I guess we can forgive her for the racism, and the fact she spent her entire life leeching off the taxpayer. It is yet to be confirmed whether the showrunners will lean into the theory that she had Princess Diana killed.

Viola Prettejohn as Princess Elizabeth

Image via Aaron Crossman

Fans of The Witcher will be familiar with Prettejohn, who took on the role of “Fake Ciri” in the series. In season 6 of The Crown she will appear as a young Princess Elizabeth, before she became Queen. Whether or not there will be scenes showing her with her Nazi-loving uncle Edward VIII and doing a Seig Heil salute is yet to be confirmed.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce will be reprising the role of Prince Philp, the Queen’s cousin-husband. Philip was known for being a loudmouthed bigot with the temperament of a toddler, but because he was old and posh, the British press gave him a pass. We also have to take into account that the British royal family tree resembles a Mobius Strip, so that might have addled his brain even more than it already was.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

via Focus Features

The English Another Year star will play the part of Elizabeth’s younger sister Margaret, who lived a life of decadent luxury on the tax payer’s dime and was also known for abusing animals. Beau Gadsdon will be reprising her role as a young Princess Margaret.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Image via HBO

Dominic West rose to prominence as McNulty in the incredible series The Wire, and now he gets a chance to play another morally dubious character in Prince (now King) Charles. Charles famously cheated on Princess Diana (who he met when she was still a teen and he was in his thirties) and is a lover of homeopathic medicine. At least he cares about the environment, except for when it comes to him not taking private planes, of course.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Debicki takes on the tasty role of Diana. Known as “the people’s princess” despite the fact her parents were literal nobles, Diana lived a fractured life and died tragically at the age of 36. Unlike the rest of the royals she did actually seem to care about the public, and famously made physical contact with a person who had HIV at a time when the moral panic around the disease was at its most rabid.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

via Optimum Releasing

Rushmore actress Williams takes on the part of Camilla Parker Bowles, who has managed to turn being Charles’ bit on the side into a role as Queen Consort. The British public is generally cold on her thanks to her role in breaking up Charles and Diana, although frankly Charles should be shouldering most of the blame.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Star of The Kite Runner, Abdalla will be playing Dodi Fayed. Fayed was the playboy son of Mohamed Al-Fayed, an Egyptian businessman who once owned the famous department store Harrods and soccer club Fulham F.C. He and Diana were engaged in a love affair that the royal family hated, even though she was only with him because Charles couldn’t keep it in his pants. The hatred was never confirmed to be rooted in racism, but given everything we know about the royals, it’s safe to say they didn’t like the amount of melanin involved in the relationship. Fayed tragically perished in the same car crash that killed Diana.

Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed

Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Al-Fayed is a larger than life character who had his fingers in plenty of pies in England. His son, Dodi, was Diana’s lover. Al-Fayed famously commissioned a statue of Michael Jackson and placed it in Craven Cottage, the stadium of the soccer club that he owned, Fulham F.C. Jackson had no link to the club whatsoever, and the move baffled observers, but it was indicative of Al-Fayed’s eccentric nature.

Berti Carvel as Tony Blair

Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Prime Minister, war criminal, and architect of the 2008 crash thanks to his unreserved love of deregulation: Tony Blair has quite the CV. George W. Bush’s lapdog should probably be in prison for his role in plunging the U.K. into the Iraq War despite knowing evidence pointing to WMDs was a lie, but instead he’s a multi-millionaire, having made bank off his one-time position as the head of the British government.

Lydia Leonard as Cherie Blair

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

The accomplished barrister took a backseat during her husband’s time as Prime Minister, but the British press’ misogyny meant she was dragged for all sorts of petty things anyway. She did get involved in a property scam involving an Australian billionaire, but in the grand scheme of things that isn’t quite as bad as many other characters being portrayed in season 6 of The Crown.

James Murray as Prince Andrew

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

James Murray takes on the role of regular visitor to Epstein Island Prince Andrew. Andrew famously gave an awful interview about the time he allegedly committed statuatory rape (something he denies despite plenty of evidence to the contrary). He was protected by the Queen for many years, and now Charles is attempting to bring him back to public life, continuing the rich tradition of royals supporting rapists.

The rest of the cast of season 6 of The Crown and who they portray

Image via Netflix