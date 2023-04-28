‘The Crown’ star talks filming Princess Diana’s death scene in the show

Production for The Crown season six began around 2022 and it’s a highly anticipated season, as this season is rumored to feature Princess Diana‘s death in a horrific car accident. This scene is something that Elizabeth Debicki is preparing for, considering the amount of responsibility she feels to tell that story correctly on screen.

In an interview with Variety during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere, Debicki talked about her thoughts and preparation for the upcoming scene. While she can’t talk much about that scene as it’s currently in production, she mentioned the responsibility she had as a performer and placed her trust in the show’s creator for its execution.

“It’s a responsibility that I took with a huge amount of consideration, I guess, as a performer. And just really trust the creators I think.”

Debicki also revealed that she had no say when it comes to her input on how the scene would play out and that it’s all up to the writers and producers on how that sensitive scene is handled on camera. She also claimed that this scene was “many years in the making,” showcasing her trust in the showrunners on how it will be executed.

The previous season of the series showcased the drama surrounding her marriage with now-King Charles III, leading up to their divorce in 1996. The death of the people’s princess happened on August 31, 1997, so it’s no surprise that this tragedy will be retold in this royal fiction drama, considering how near the two events were.

Season six of The Crown is said to follow the near-modern-day story of the British Royal Family, including Prince William’s love life with Kate Middleton. It was confirmed that season six will be the final season of the series, with the show’s creator claiming that it’s the “perfect time and place” for the series to end.

Season six is currently in production and is scheduled to come sometime in 2023. If you want to catch up on the events prior, seasons one to five are currently available to stream on Netflix.