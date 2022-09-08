Netflix’s award-winning spectacle The Crown is unequivocally one of the most dominant original series on the streaming service. The highly-publicized series, which centers around Queen Elizabeth II and other notable members of the distinct Royal Family, has successfully aired four seasons thus far over its sensational run on the platform.

Throughout its duration, The Crown’s devoted fanbase have been speculating when exactly the ever-popular show will come to an end. After the show’s critically-acclaimed fourth season swept all major categories at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, folks were heavily anticipating the fifth season, which is set to premiere in November 2022.

So, how many seasons will The Crown have?

via Netflix

At the time of this writing, The Crown is expected to conclude with its sixth season, which the official Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account confirmed back in 2020.

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

Initially, creator Peter Morgan believed that the fifth season would be the “perfect time and place” for the series to end. However, it’s obvious that plans eventually changed, and a deal was eventually struck between Morgan and executives at Netflix where the show would venture into its sixth and final season.

As folks are aware, The Crown’s upcoming fifth season is expected to focus on the Queen’s reign during the early to mid-90s, which includes Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, and, eventually, Diana’s unfortunate death. The fifth season will also introduce a star-studded lineup of new cast members, including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, Lesley Manville, and Elizabeth Debicki.

It still remains to be seen when The Crown season 6 will begin filming, which cast members will be involved, and which plot points it will focus on — but millions of eagle-eyed Netflix subscribers will certainly be tuning in.