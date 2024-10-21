Who dies in ‘Outer Banks’ season 4?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 4 of Outer Banks.

Striking gold is just the beginning for the Pogues in this season of Outer Banks. After an exciting third season ended with an offer to search for Blackbeard’s treasure, it was clear season four was gearing up to be a fun one. As is often the case for John B and his chosen family, what’s fun without a little danger?

After coming into $1.1 million at the end of season three, the Pogues invested the money back into their home and business. Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a show without them hunting treasure, but it was nice to see them enjoying a more laidback lifestyle while it lasted. When the money runs out 18 months later thanks to some poor decisions — who knew teenagers with big egos and a million bucks was a bad combo? — the Pogues take up Wes Genrette on his offer to find Blackbeard’s treasure. How else are they going to pay all that property tax?

Treasure hunting can lead to quick returns but it’s not without risk. We’re only halfway through season four but we’ve already seen a number of tricky situations and character deaths. Here’s who met their end in the first five episodes of season four.

Do any of the Pogues die in season 4?

In episode two, things get dicey when Kiara and JJ dive in search of the amulet that belonged to Blackbeard’s wife, Elizabeth. A mysterious diver pops out of the blue and for a few nail-biting minutes, it looks like things will take a turn for the worse, but the pair luckily survive. The bends are a small price to pay when Kiara and JJ nearly paid the ultimate price.

Our first deaths of the season go to Wes’ daughter before the events of the first episode as well as Wes himself. And just when the Pogues were coming to collect their reward for grabbing the amulet!

It’s hard to believe ghosts are the reason for Wes and his daughter’s death (do ghosts strangle people to death?) but there seems to be more than what meets the eye with this family curse. There’s also the dead body that wound up on the beach and had the same cause of death. It looks like a serial killer is on the loose in the Outer Banks, though I guess we can’t rule out a vengeful ghost just yet.

When Cleo then gets kidnapped by Lightner, we fear for the worst. She survives the encounter thanks to Terrance, who makes a short-lived return before ultimately sacrificing himself for Cleo and Pope. It’s the biggest character death in this season so far and definitely the saddest. The Pogues pay tribute to Terrance and it’s touching, but also foreboding.

Cleo isn’t just devastated after losing Terrance — she’s out for revenge. When she sees an opportunity to enact that revenge, she nearly gets killed by Lightner herself, which doesn’t exactly relieve my fears that she might not make it through the rest of season. Vengeance is a slippery slope in the Outer Banks.

We’ll have to wait until Nov. 7 for the next half of season four. Out of the Pogues, it’s Pope and Sarah’s fates that are still unknown as they’re locked in a tomb and left to drown. I’m hoping they’ll find a way out, but no one’s safety is assured.

