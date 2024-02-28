What was Kate Middleton’s last public appearance before her alleged abdominal surgery?

The assumed and unexpected disappearance of Kate Middleton has caused a colossal stir amongst citizens of the United Kingdom and in other parts of the world.

From genuine concern pouring in for the Princess of Wales to the entire ordeal becoming an eye-catching meme across the internet, mass confusion, theories, and speculation continue to run rampant as we all scratch our heads and wonder what exactly has happened to the Royal Family figure.

At the time of this writing, Middleton’s whereabouts still remain a mystery — with a large portion of people now beginning to question if Prince William’s wife is still alive. And while these conspiracy theories pertaining to her disappearance from the public eye might appear silly or nonsensical to some, others are thoroughly convinced that something odd is happening within the confines of the Royal Family.

With Middleton’s disappearance making waves across the internet and drawing an overabundance of concern and speculation, folks are more curious than ever about what her last appearance was before these rumors received an extra bout of fuel.

When was Kate Middleton last seen?

Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Back in January, Middleton was hospitalized and underwent an operation for “planned abdominal surgery,” although many have since questioned just how planned the surgery truly was seeing as both she and husband Prince William were set to take a trip to Italy in 2024 before the operation happened, along with other scheduled events in her diary. So, in a story chock-full of question marks and red flags, it should hardly come as a surprise that interest in Middleton’s current well-being is becoming a major headline.

Prior to the surgery, Middleton’s final appearance in public was on Christmas Day in 2023, where she, Prince William, and their children joined together for their annual family walk to a church in Sandringham. A few weeks later, Middleton privately celebrated her 42nd birthday, but all has remained quiet since her last public outing on Christmas.

This begs the question: what’s really going on with Kate Middleton? For now, the public truly has no concrete idea, but it’s abundantly clear that interest in this situation won’t be fading anytime soon.