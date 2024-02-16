Is King Charles alive?

Back in 2022, when Charles, Prince of Wales became King Charles III of the United Kingdom, he was seen as healthy and fit even at the age of 74, with speculations looking at years before Prince William would get to assume the throne. But 2024 flipped the confidently etched future on its head.

The early days of January 2024 brought with it news of Kate Middleton being admitted to hospital for surgery. Before people could properly get concerned over the update, the revelation of King Charles undergoing surgery soon was made by Kensington Palace. At the time, the palace extended the reassurance that his condition was “benign,” and he was set to undergo a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, a common issue in men his age. But the simple operation led to a worrying discovery — cancer.

While it is completely justified for Charles to want to keep further news about his health under wraps, he remains a public figure and a prominent one at that. Thus, alongside queries about Kate Middleton’s recovery status, questions about the King’s health are also on the rise.

After a single post by the palace sharing that he is seeking treatment for the cancer, there have been no further updates, prompting concerning inquiries to pick up a more morbid tone, given the fact that he just underwent surgery and will be fighting cancer — with no information about the kind of cancer it is, or the level it has advanced to before being detected — at the age of 75.

King Charles III is alive and actively seeking cancer treatment

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

A lot of questions hang in the balance since Charles was diagnosed with cancer — what kind of cancer it is, the matter of Prince William being the first in line to the throne after his ailing father, what happens to Queen Camilla if Charles dies, and of course, the most pressing question of all, about the king’s health and whether he is managing to beat the often debilitating effects of cancer and its resultant treatment.

After the Royal Family shared the news about Charles’ health, he also issued a public statement acknowledging all the heartfelt support he has received in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

A thank you message from His Majesty The King.



Link to full message on the website: https://t.co/BPvxagD179 pic.twitter.com/wAY5XWLLEo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2024

Charles also didn’t touch upon his current physical status, or address the previous post sharing the “schedule of regular treatments” he is receiving. But rest assured that the palace will share updates about his recovery, even though at a rather intermittent pace. As Prince William has been only filling in for his father when it comes to public duties, and the King apparently feels okay enough to continue doing the rest, hopes are that he is on the path to a speedy recovery.