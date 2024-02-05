Do we know what kind of cancer King Charles III has been diagnosed with?

On Feb. 5, 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came just after he and Princess Kate were released from the hospital for separate medical procedures, as the public learned in January. Buckingham Palace shared that 75-year-old Charles was admitted to the hospital for a corrective procedure on an enlarged prostate and later announced that surgeons had found a separate issue during the surgery. This, as we now know, turned out to be a form of cancer.

Do we know what kind of cancer King Charles has?

A statement from Buckingham Palace:



— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Royal Communications did not specify what kind of cancer King Charles III is battling, but they did note that it is not cancer of the prostate. They also shared that Charles has already begun regular treatments and will not be making public appearances during his treatment period. However, he will continue to tend to his other regular royal duties. Buckingham Palace remains optimistic about the King’s treatment, and Charles hopes to return to public duties as soon as possible. He decided to share the news of his diagnosis to “prevent speculation” and raise awareness for people all around the world who are affected by cancer, which includes the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles was coronated in May 2023 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September of 2022 after over 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old when she died, making her the United Kingdom’s longest-running monarch. The Royal Family has had a rough start to the year, with several announcements regarding members of the Royal Family’s health. 42-year-old Princess Kate was admitted for abdominal surgery in January and remains in recovery. According to NBC, she may not return to her royal duties before Easter. Duchess Sarah Ferguson was also recently diagnosed with skin cancer just a few months after battling breast cancer. The Royal Family says that the Duchess is still in good spirits despite her health issues.

Despite the King’s health issues, his wife, Queen Camila, is expected to continue her public royal duties. Any further details about the King’s diagnosis are currently private, but Buckingham Palace has assured the public that it remains hopeful of all health concerns and hopes to be back with the public as soon as possible.