Why has Kate Middleton’s cancer reveal cemented Prince William as a villain?

It is very much possible that the palace decided to reveal Kate Middleton’s ongoing fight with cancer to quell the growing gossip about her health. The tragic announcement did its job — it left the world guilty of spreading rumors about the princess. But this newfound guilt is not doing Prince William any favors.

In the moving video wherein Kate bravely shares her cancer diagnosis and reveals how has been undergoing preventive chemotherapy, she mentions how William has been “a great source of comfort and reassurance” as she recovered from her surgery and started her cancer treatment

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate soon had the sympathy of countless sympathetic individuals across the globe, who understood why it took the time it did to share the distressing update about her health and why she had been MIA since a surgery that was supposed to be not serious. But the announcement has not won the Royal Family’s PR management any perks as they are still getting bashed for not handling the whole situation with tact and responsibility, instead of allowing Kate to face all the heat over the photoshopped Mother’s Day picture and claiming she will be seen at the church on Easter despite knowing that she was about to share her diagnosis publicly.

But no one, mind it, no one is getting slammed like the Prince of Wales.

HE WASN’T EVEN THERE WHEN SHE TOLD THE WORLD SHE HAD CANCER!!!! She was leaning on the BENCH https://t.co/62zkOP6d8N — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 22, 2024

Not only did they handle the whole thing in the dodgiest way imaginable with the whole “Kate is bad at photoshop” thing, now they are making her sit there and make an announcement alone. William can’t sit and hold her hand? https://t.co/bmsuDEO5DH — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) March 22, 2024

He threw his wife, who is battling cancer, under the bus with the Photoshopped image, and then he wasn't even in the video by her side to give her moral support while she shared her cancer diagnosis with the world. https://t.co/FOoL3lSOed — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 22, 2024

Everything the Royal Family did while Kate was being “treated for cancer.”



A thread:

—



Feb 8, 2024: My date with Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/0maLOruOV2 — Prince Willy (@WillsWindsor) March 23, 2024

It is obvious that the simple setting of the video, Kate’s casual clothes, and her sitting alone to share the update about her health were all combined and presented together to set up an emotional background that would aid in calming the ire directed at the palace’s PR. But forgiving Prince William’s seemingly constant absence at Kate’s side, when she needs him and his support the most, is evidently still not on the cards.