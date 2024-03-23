What did Kate Middleton say in her cancer announcement video?

On March 22, Kate Middleton revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, the real reason why she stepped away from the spotlight for a while. Besides explaining her medical situation, the Princess of Wales also used her announcement video to address supporters of the Royals.

Middleton suddenly disappeared around Christmas. Since then, the Royals have been silent about her status and her recovery. But in her video, the Princess of Wales confirmed that while the root cause of the surgery was non-cancerous, after the operation it was discovered that she had cancer. Now that she’s recovered from her surgical procedure, she must begin the battle against cancer.

While the video comes with some tragic news, Middleton kept her habitual positive energy for the announcement, spreading words of love and hope. As such, the video is another piece of evidence that explains why so many people support the Princess of Wales.

Breaking down Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement video

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Even though the world didn’t know about Middleton’s complicated health situation, she still received messages from people wishing her the best. That’s why the Princess opens her announcement video by thanking the Royal-watchers, who always have kind words to spare.

Middleton also used the video to thank the medical team for caring for her, which has helped the Royals face some incredibly challenging months. The major surgery Middleton underwent in January came as a shock to the whole family, and while the procedure was a success, the presence of cancer means there’s still a long road ahead for the Royals. Middleton is ready to face the battle, though, as she has already begun a preemptive round of chemotherapy.

In the announcement video, Middleton also explained how she and her husband, Prince William, have been working to keep the family’s privacy during these trying times. Her main concern is their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Middleton also told the world she and William had already sat down with the children to explain the matter in an age-appropriate fashion so that they could be aware of what was happening with their mother.

Middleton thanked William in the video, underlining how he has been a comforting presence in sickness and health — even though the video is being perceived as another hit against his reputation. The Princess also assured followers that she has been getting stronger each day and that she will undoubtedly make a full recovery soon. For that, though, the family needs the time and space to deal with the disease, which means we’ll probably have to wait a while before getting updates on Middleton’s health.

Finally, in her video Middleton also addressed all the people who have been touched by cancer, asking them to keep hope in their hearts. As the Princess puts it, “You are not alone” and should not lose faith, regardless of how grim the situation might look.