Quavo’s Chris Brown diss, explained

Two of the biggest names in modern-day music are beefing.
Published: Apr 26, 2024 11:32 am

In the past, timeless rap disses ranging from classic rappers Ice Cube and Eazy-E to outstanding female performers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have captivated the rap genre — and it now appears as though beef between Quavo and Chris Brown is just heating up.

In the music industry, of course, it’s certainly not unheard of for artists to express disdain and dislike for other performers — which is usually artistically depicted in songs and particular lyrics. That being said, the aforementioned rumble between Quavo and Chris Brown has now hit an all-time high in regards to pure pettiness. Despite the beef between the two artists increasing over the years, intrigue has only blossomed over the last few days — with both artists releasing separate “diss” tracks aimed at the other. 

By now, it’s certainly common knowledge in the realm of pop culture that these two artists definitely do not like each other — and their individually released diss tracks are only proving their ultimate disdain. So, let’s dive in and review everything that has happened to increase the beef between Quavo and CB.

What happened between Quavo and Chris Brown?

Much like other high-profile rap battles — including the recent music shots between Drake, Future, and Kendrick Lamar — the beef between Quavo and Chris Brown has been building for years now — with most convinced that the drama started over actress Karrueche Tran, who both men have supposedly dated in the past.

Over the last few days, social media has been swarmed with reactions to both disses — although it’s clear that folks are heavily favoring Brown’s “Weakest Link” diss as opposed to Quavo’s recent “Over Hoes & B*tches” diss. In CB’s jaw-dropping diss, the multi-talented artist referenced the passing of Migos member Takeoff, insisting that people wished Quavo had died instead of Takeoff. In addition, Brown claimed that Quavo is the worst member of Migos and made references to sleeping with Quavo’s ex,  Saweetie, while he was still with her.

In response to CB’s earth-shattering diss, Quavo made several references about Brown’s history of domestic violence — especially in regards to a specific incident back in 2009 between Brown and then-girlfriend Rihanna. And while neither man is picture-perfect in regards to past mistakes, it’s clear that netizens on the internet are already picking sides and waiting to see if this beef will go any further between the two artists.

