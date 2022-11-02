New footage shows Quavo in heated argument moments before Takeoff shooting

New footage has emerged surrounding the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, with new images showing Quavo in an argument just before his bandmate was shot.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Quavo and Takeoff are seen arguing with a group of men in the moments leading up to the shooting. The argument is hard to fully transcribe, although there are mentions of basketball and an unidentified person (possibly Quavo) saying “I don’t get down like that!”

Mere seconds later, bullets are fired as panic sets in upon the scene outside a Houston bowling alley. At least 10 shots were fired, with likely at least two guns used at the crime scene. Takeoff is believed to have been shot in the head with efforts to resuscitate the 28 year-old on the scene unsuccessful from both Quavo and a bystander.

Houston Police Department addressed the incident in a press conference, confirming a 23 year-old man and 24 year-old woman were taken to hospital from the scene. Police are currently urging witnesses who fled the scene to come forward with information, as the music world mourns the loss of Takeoff.

The argument which is believed to have led to the shooting remains unclear, with police also unable to confirm the inciting incident which led to the death of the rapper. The death of Takeoff has led to an outpouring of emotions, with Desiigner confirming he will be stepping away from rap due to the shooting.

Takeoff is survived by cousin Offset, and his uncle Quavo.