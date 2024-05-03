Donald Trump Jimmy Fallon Getty
Did Jimmy Fallon really say Donald Trump should wear a shock collar in court?

Once again, Trump is the butt of all jokes.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: May 3, 2024 11:07 am

The ever-present reports of Donald Trump allegedly falling asleep in court during his high-profile hush money trial has undoubtedly been one of the most hilarious things to happen in the trial thus far, so naturally, it was only a matter of time before it became a source of comedic material.

Amongst a sea of gut-busting comedians who consistently write material and perform shows, late night talk show hosts are certainly some of the most popular — especially Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. In the past, notable hosts such as Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have both taken considerable digs at Trump and used him as the punchline of a joke on numerous occasions — and material taken from Trump’s hush money trial is proving to be no different.

In the aftermath of Fallon’s Tonight Show episode last night, folks are wondering about a specific comment the comedian made about Trump needing to use a shock collar from now on — so let’s dive in and explore the origin of the remark.

What did Fallon say about Trump and a shock collar?

Image via ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’/YouTube

During the opening monologue of his Wednesday night episode, Fallon made a joke about Trump needing a shock collar to assist with him staying awake in court after various reports alleged that the Republican candidate had recently nodded off in court. In his speech, Fallon insisted that Trump’s lawyers were in dire need of several devices, including Trump also needing an iPad to watch a few episodes of Bluey to keep him awake. Let’s just hope it’s not the episode that Disney Plus refuses to air, though.

And while the reports of Trump falling asleep are simply speculation and were only alleged to have happened, the irony of the situation is that this comes from the same man who nicknamed Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” so maybe Trump should take a long look in the mirror before pressing play on any Bluey episode.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.