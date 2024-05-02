The ‘Bluey’ episode Disney Plus refuses to air is officially available online

Censorship in media is as common as bared skin on Instagram, but when it limits what our children have access to it becomes a much bigger problem.

There is certainly content that young children should not have access to, but when its contained within Bluey, one of the most popular kids shows out there, its damaging potential is massively reduced. Add to that the fact that the content is only restricted in certain areas of the world, and it becomes even more eyebrow-raising.

Bluey exists as easily one of the most beloved children shows of the current adolescent generation, and the content it covers in its heartfelt, family-centric episodes is specifically aimed toward children. It doesn’t cover any inappropriate topics across its three seasons, but it does occasionally find ways to cover vital or unique conversations that other shows shy away from.

One such instance of progressive-minded storytelling was contained within season 2 episode “Dad Baby,” which Disney Plus refuses to air.

Why won’t Disney Plus air “Dad Baby?”

For viewers outside of Bluey‘s native Australia, the charming kid’s show is available to enjoy over on Disney Plus. The streaming service offers up all three seasons of the series, excepting a single season 2 episode. That episode, titled “Dad Baby,” takes on the topic of pregnancy and birth in the show’s typically playful manner, but it also doesn’t shy away from some of the harsh (but accurate) realities of growing a family.

Cleverly discussing the challenges of being pregnant as well as the process of childbirth through a lens of playtime, the episode sees as Bandit (Bluey and Bingo’s father) mimes motherhood. He pretends to be pregnant with Bingo, contained within a front-facing harness, and ultimately “births” his second child in an outdoor pool.

Its mature subject matter, to be sure, but even that description makes it sound more serious than it is. The entire episode is presented in a thoroughly child-friendly way, despite its capable handling of the subject matter.

Despite that fact, it persists as the only episode of Bluey that’s inaccessible on Disney Plus. The streamer refuses to add the educational episode to its lineup, and after months of pushing it seems Ludo Studio, which holds the rights to Bluey, is tired of waiting. Its made the episode available for free, effectively side-stepping Disney’s stubborn censorship.

Where to watch “Dad Baby”

Well, for starters, you can watch it above. The episode was made available on YouTube for anyone to enjoy for free, and Disney can’t do a thing about it. Ludo Studio was willing to offer up the episode at no cost rather than let it be erased, and viewers interested in educating their kids on pregnancy and childbirth can tune in whenever they want.

