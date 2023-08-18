‘Bluey’ maintains its chokehold over children’s entertainment with massive streaming numbers

In October of 2018, an animated program first aired and would go on to shake up the children’s television realm as a whole. Focusing on a family of Australian Cattle Dogs, Bluey tells heartwarming stories and life lessons in a way that children can relate to, and parents can also get something from.

The series has been a significant talking point for parents of preschool-aged children for years, but as of late, fans of all ages have been opening up about how often they watch the series, and viewership numbers back all of that up. Recently revealed Nielsen statistics show that Bluey had a top spot in ratings during the week of July 10-16, with 1.4 billion minutes viewed — and that’s quite an honor.

The following week showed the same level of adoration from viewers, and we think it’s safe to say that Bluey is a series you just don’t want to miss out on.

If you’re still trying to figure out why Bluey is a series so many adults enjoy, a Reddit thread might give you some insight from people outside of the “target” demographic for the series. In reality, however, it almost seems as if the powers that be did it right with Bluey regarding its dream audience; parents want to sit down with their kids and enjoy a new story with their favorite family of Blue Heelers.

This comment on the original post says it all; if you are or were a child or have kids of your own — there are relatable themes all throughout the series, and it never feels like it’s “too much.”

With a weekend coming up, there’s no time like now to open Disney Plus, find Bluey, and give the series a watch — you just might find something about it to fall in love with.