‘That’s not rain, that’s actually my tears’: Candid footage of couple dancing in the rain will convince you that romcoms are real

Sometimes in life you just gotta dance passionately underneath the pouring rain.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 17, 2024 05:52 am

There is a reason Taylor Swift has so many songs about rain. Sure it can be inconvenient, but it’s also romantic and, let’s face it, aesthetically idyllic.

There’s a recent viral TikTok video that could easily pass as a music video for “Fearless” or a scene straight out of Bridgerton if you substitute their lavish estates for a muddy festival field. In it, two people can be seen dancing enthusiastically and passionately to whatever music was playing at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival at that moment, in spite of the pouring rain and the chaos around them.

@brzyt91

Help me get this video to this couple or beautiful friends?? @Shaky Knees Festival #shakykneesfest #shakyknees #shakyknees2024 #atlmusic #atl #atlanta #atlantageorgia

♬ Mind Over Matter (Reprise) – Young the Giant

Staying true to the Internet’s brand of depressive humor, everyone in the comments seemed to relate more to the cast of less keen festival attendees surrounding the couple. Most people identify with the guy in the white poncho sitting by himself in the middle of the frame, but there are also a few who see themselves more as the girl who appears dancing alone in the last few seconds of the video, or even the woman who seems to be running after her boyfriend in the rain.

Yet, you don’t have to be one thing or the other, because this wonderful video is actually a spectrum of one’s love life. “Everyone in this shot is me at different times in the past two years,” says one TikTok user as another adds, “Dreaming of being the couple, cursed to be the guy sitting alone.”

There were also a lot of tears in the comments, I wonder why… “If you look closely you can see me crying in the background,” said one netizen, with another adding, “That’s not rain, that’s actually my tears thank you.” I have a feeling they don’t mean happy tears, either.

Still, most comments were swooning over the palpable romance as if it indeed came from an episode of Bridgerton… Or Love, Actually, according to the person who used one of the film’s most iconic quotes to capture the video.

If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around.”

One photographer was so enamored, that they offered to “shoot their wedding for free” — mind you, we don’t even know if they’re a couple. In fact, most people are convinced they can pinpoint the moment the woman in the video falls in love with the man. “The pause after the dip. Someone fell in love,” opinionates one netizen. A sentiment shared by the person who commented “That’s the exact moment in which she fell in love.”

We wish these lovebirds all the best and that their future includes plenty more romantic moments in the rain. After all, Swift said it best, “And I don’t know why / But with you I’d dance in a storm / In my best dress / Fearless.”

