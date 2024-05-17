ishootrealestate (J Hami)
Image via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Man, I got you’: Heroic NYC bystander saves a stranger from getting a parking ticket in a genius yet simple way

His random act of kindness led to so much good!
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 17, 2024 05:33 am

A random act of kindness can go a long way and you might not even realize it. A viral video on TikTok saw a man save a stranger from getting a ticket, and it’s genius yet oh so simple.

Recommended Videos

The 15-second clip, posted by J Hami, has managed to amass just under 100 million views and 12 million likes in nine days which is certainly an impressive feat. Sometimes good deeds don’t get rewarded — but sometimes they do as this guy is now certified viral. 

So what does the man behind the camera do when he sees a NYC parking warden about to give a ticket to an old beat-up Mercedes? It’s easy, really, he simply tells the warden that the car belongs to him and the dude backs off without putting a ticket on the vehicle or anything. He might refer to himself as “just a normal guy in nyc” in his TikTok bio, but I know a real life hero when I see one.

@ishootrealestate

Saving an stranger from getting a parking ticket! #foru

♬ original sound – J Hami

I want to try this but I feel like the guy got very lucky here — knowing my luck the parking warden would wait to see me get in the car and when I don’t he’d ticket the vehicle and then arrest me for obstructing an officer of traffic — I’ve heard it’s a life sentence for such an offense. I’m also curious to know what would happen if the warden was randomly scrolling TikTok and he stumbled upon this video.

Anyways, in this case it all paid off. Maybe it was Hami’s confidence and charm that convinced the warden he was telling the truth or maybe it was something else. Either way someone out there was saved a hefty fine thanks to a random guy on TikTok.

Mr. J Hami showed us all what it means to be a real hero and there are tons upon tons of comments, (over 20k!) underneath the video commending him for his selfless act.

ur actually the goat these nyc traffic cops be relentless

you know with a car like that, bro is really struggling. You saved him/her big time!!

You are a real MVP.

Of course, the story could end there, a little act of kindness to bring some positivity to the end of the week — but there’s more. In a second part he reveals that the car was still parked outside and it is now missing a tire so he leaves his contact details hoping the guy will reach out — and he does! 

@ishootrealestate

Replying to @pawnstar The owner’s POV #foru

♬ original sound – J Hami

Posting another follow-up vid we see Hami shaking hands with the Mercedes driver, showing him the original viral video and getting his reaction on camera. But wait, there’s even more! Clearly feeling altruistic Hami even offers some money to help the owner out, “I’m not Mr. Beast or anything, but I want to help you out with what I can, and I got $300 for you.” Seriously, where is this guy when I get parking tickets? I think we all need a guardian angel like him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
The-Witcher-Henry-Cavill
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 17, 2024
Read Article Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Donald Trump looking like a pouting child next to a laughing Robert De Niro
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 16, 2024
Read Article Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
Tony McFarr and Chris Pratt
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
susi.leisegang
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
TikTok screenshots via user littledrownedrat/Lord Farquaad from Shrek
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
The-Witcher-Henry-Cavill
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt reveal prompts ‘Witcher’ fans to contemplate spontaneous combustion
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 17, 2024
Read Article Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Donald Trump looking like a pouting child next to a laughing Robert De Niro
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald ‘I need Gas X’ Trump has already made his stance on national treasure Robert De Niro clear
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 16, 2024
Read Article Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
Tony McFarr and Chris Pratt
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Chris Pratt’s body double for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’ dead at 47
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
susi.leisegang
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Take that degree and run!’: Female student who witnessed Harrison Butker’s offensive graduation speech hits back at his ‘horrible’ comments
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
TikTok screenshots via user littledrownedrat/Lord Farquaad from Shrek
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Hair like Lord Farquaad, attitude of a toad’: Woman challenges rude 6ft, 200-pound man who tried to steal her bar chair to a beatdown
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 16, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.