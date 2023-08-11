‘Bluey’ hits the billion mark in streaming rankings for the very first time

Bluey — the Disney Junior/Plus series that swept audiences off their feet and gave us a great family watch to bond over, is celebrating a significant milestone this week.

Deadline shared the news that Bluey just had its first “billion-minute week,” with 57 percent of viewers between the ages of two and eleven — the target audience for Bluey, but certainly not the only ones watching.

Viewers can’t get enough of Bluey, and the draw isn’t just for children; adolescents and adults who have tuned into the series feel like they’ve received a valuable lesson after each episode. Sometimes, it’s simple — to extend extra kindness whenever we can, or a reminder that manners are always important. Other times, the lessons hit closer to home — reminding us to appreciate the small things in life and not to rush past the now, even if the now is a little less than stellar.

Bluey isn’t just enjoying one big milestone this week; it also won a TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming, as shared above, and the comment section on the Instagram post further proves that the series is enjoyable for audiences of all ages.

“Wait, this is a show for children?” reads one comment, as another says that Bluey isn’t just a show they watch with their children anymore:

“Bluey has become my comfort show, I missed my daughter while I was at work one day, watched Bluey on my lunch, and felt much better and comfort.”

Here’s to an animated series turned comfort show celebrating its first billion-minute week, and the life lessons, hilarious moments, and sweet reminders Bluey brings to us all. You can watch Bluey streaming now on Disney Plus, and you won’t want to miss an episode.