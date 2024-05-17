How long was the Kazakh ex-National Economy Minister sentenced to prison for beating and killing his wife Saltanat?

Warning: This story contains mentions of domestic violence. Please proceed with caution.

It’s a story we hear way too often in the true crime world. But it is not common for an international case to become this viral, nor do we see national laws to protect women being advocated for and passed as often as we should. But Saltanat Nukenova’s death was far from in vain, with her family’s unyielding campaign for justice and the public outcry making it so changes could happen in Kazakh law.

This case was likely so high-profile because the perpetrator, Saltanat’s husband Kuandyk Bishimbayev, was a former National Economy Minister. Furthermore, had he succeeded in erasing the footage documenting his many-hours-long crime, Saltanat’s death may not have caused the same impact. Seeing is believing, and there was no way Bishimbayev could have made the public think his wife killed herself or was an aggressor when the video is so horrifying and damning.

Saltanat’s death was preventable till the last minute. The 31-year-old woman died due to a brain bleed that could have been treated had her abusive spouse decided to take her to a hospital instead of calling his cousin and his psychic. His psychic simply told him what Bishimbayev must have wanted to hear: Saltanat would be fine.

But Saltanat would not be fine. And Bishimbayev would be tried for her murder.

Guilty as charged

Bishimbayev not only tortured and killed Saltanat, but during the trial, he made it his mission to attempt to murder Saltanat’s character as well, making such claims as that she was a gold digger and a homewrecker. Plus, he and his powerful family also went after Saltanat’s relatives, making wild accusations so as to make Bishimbayev look better by contrast.

For what he did to Saltanat in the hours leading up to her death, Bishimbayev faced 20 years to life for murder with extreme cruelty. On May 13, 2024, he was found guilty and was sentenced to 24 years in total. Bishimbayev can appeal the verdict within a fortnight.

Although Saltanat’s family says they are satisfied, many netizens are not. One on YouTube writes: “Only 24 years and not life? What a joke. She was tortured for 8 hours before she died.”

What is now being considered Kazakhstan’s new domestic violence law, “Saltanat’s law”, is going into effect in June. It is an essential step in preventing this domestic abuse from happening to other Kazakh women and remaining unpunished.

If his appeal does not go through, Bishimbayev will be eligible for parole in 2040.

