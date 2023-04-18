Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault charges and text messages, explained

The story of actor Jonathan Majors seems to pick up new developments with each passing day. The allegations of physical assault against Majors toward a woman in New York last month have placed the actor on the receiving end of public opprobrium, and ever since, he has been cut off by his Management and Public Relations agency — thwarting his prospects in the industry, especially in the world of MCU where he established his position as the formidable villain, Kang the Conqueror.

This is expected because, after all, the nature of the grievances is severe. Reportedly, Majors assaulted the victim (whose name hasn’t been revealed) by striking “her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” as well as “putting his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

While the domestic abuse charges led to his imprisonment and backlash continue to flow in, there are many players in the game who are carrying on with the task of defending him. One of them is his defense litigator, Priya Chaudhury, who has come up with a fresh piece of evidence to prove her client’s innocence.

She shared an exchange of text messages between Majors and the woman where she sent the actor a series of texts. In the first text, she expressed her disappointment with the authorities.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

In the second text, she stated, “I love you,” implying that things are good between them.

In the third text, she assures Majors that the charges against him will be dropped soon as he didn’t commit any crime.

“They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Here’s the complete message claimed to have been exchanged between Majors and the woman.

Priya continues to claim his innocence, stating that Majors called 911 to help her on the day of the incident.

“Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman. Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances.”

Despite the evidence pointing to his innocence, the credibility of the texts hasn’t been proven yet. As of now, the story is far from over as the Creed III actor is still a culprit in the eyes of the law.