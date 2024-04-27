Are Tom Holland and Zendaya getting married?

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the hottest power couples in Hollywood. And, for the joy of their fans, they may take the next step in their relationship and tie the knot sooner rather than later.

Holland made his silver screen debut with 2011’s disaster movie The Impossible. However, he became famous worldwide after appearing as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. With five other MCU movies on his portfolio, Holland has already weaved a web of fame and success for himself. The star has also been diversifying his acting portfolio in recent years with critically acclaimed movies such as Onward, The Devil All the Time, and Cheery.

Holland met Zendaya while shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming, where she played the role of Peter’s high school colleague and romantic interest, MJ. She was already used to being recognized everywhere she went before the MCU due to her prolific career as a model, actress, and singer. Still, joining the buzziest Disney franchise did help her land parts in major box-office successes such as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Dune: Part Two. She has also scored a leading role in Challengers, arguably the best movie of beloved director Luca Guadagnino.

Curiously, a Spider-Man project led to Holland and Zendaya’s relationship, which also happened with the lead actors behind previous live-action iterations of Peter Parker and their romantic interest. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone eventually split up, following the fate of Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. However, it seems that the third time is the charm, as Holland and Zendaya are reportedly discussing marriage.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s busy schedules might delay their marriage

Image via Marvel Studios

As People reports, Zendaya and Holland have been talking about marriage. But, since their professional lives are so important to the couple, they are taking things slow and planning the next steps carefully. That doesn’t mean they are not committed to each other, though. While Holland and Zenday prefer to keep their private lives away from the public eye, their public appearances do underline the fat that they are extremely happy together. Still, it might be just a matter of time before their schedules align and Peter Parker marries MJ.

Their fictional reunion might happen first as Holland and Zendaya are seemingly set to return to the MCU together. After the billionaire success of the latest Spider-Man trilogy, Sony and Marvel Studios are working to bring Holland’s Web Head back into the MCU. The latest rumors even tease Holland has already signed a contract for six more MCU movies. If that’s officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, Zendaya is also most likely to return as MJ. Who knows? Maybe the heartbreaking ending of No Way Home will not stick around for long, allowing Peter and MJ to get their happy ending and vanish into the sunset in the MCU.

And maybe, just maybe, the silver screen triumph of love over the ever-chaotic multiversal shenanigans will also convince Holland and Zendaya to walk the aisle and say “I do” in the real world.

