Is ‘Bluey’ ending? The surprise new episode, explained

Bluey has been a constant source of comfort, joy, and tail-wagging fun - will it continue?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 05:32 am

Just as the whispers about Bluey‘s demise grew louder, the creators have tossed us a truly delightful curveball.

Bluey, which follows the adventures of a young blue heeler puppy and her family, has captured the hearts of children and adults alike since its debut in 2018. The show’s relatable characters and heartwarming stories have made it a global phenomenon, with fans spanning from its native Australia to the United Kingdom and the United States. After 150+ episodes, everyone expected to say goodbye to Bluey.

However, a new episode titled “The Surprise” has dropped after just a week, catching fans off-guard in the best possible way. The decision to release “The Surprise” in such an unconventional manner was a deliberate choice by the Bluey‘s creators. Libbie Doherty, head of children and family at the ABC, explained that they wanted to give viewers a genuine surprise.

The episode comes on the heels of “The Sign,” that saw Bluey’s dad, Bandit, considering a move to another city. The episode’s emotional climax, which featured Bluey’s classmates rallying around her in a group hug, left many viewers reaching for the tissues

However, as we saw in The Surprise, Bandit ultimately decided against the move and removed the “For Sale” sign from their front. This act symbolizes the family’s decision to stay put, reaffirming their connection to their home and community, and dismissing any fears of an impending farewell. The episode also treated viewers to a heartwarming scene featuring a grown-up Bluey visiting her parents alongside her own little one.

This reassures us of the Heelers’ enduring presence and introduces a new generation, hinting at future adventures.

Is Bluey ending or no?

Bluey
Image via ABC Kids

Given the emotional depth of “The Sign” and the forward-looking nature of “The Surprise,” fans might wonder if these episodes signal the end of the series. However, the answer is reassuringly negative. The show’s creators have made it clear that Bluey is far from over. With the affirmation that more episodes are on the horizon, it’s a sigh of relief that the series will continue to explore the lives of our favorite furry family. The introduction of new characters promises fresh stories that will maintain Bluey‘s beloved blend of humor and life lessons.

For those who enjoy the traditional TV experience, Bluey airs on ABC Kids in Australia. In the U.S. and U.K., you can find all the episodes ready to stream on Disney Plus.

