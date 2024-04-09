‘Bluey: The Sign’ release date and time, confirmed

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and the smell of grass is livelier than ever before. You know what this means: Bluey is coming back. Oh, you thought I was going to talk about Spring? Why would I when we’re getting an extended Bluey episode?

That’s right, Bluey is officially coming back with the highly requested and patiently awaited extended episode that every family wanted — and it is coming right after Bluey: Ghostbasket. Re-runs of the same episodes time and time again just don’t cut it, which our little ones know better than we do; they’re the ones going through the same mind-boggling storylines over and over again on Disney Plus. Three seasons is far too few!

That said, the Blue Heeler is finally coming back with new adventures with his younger sister Bingo, and I’ll bet my Disney Plus account that you’re gripping your seat with excitement.

When is Bluey: The Sign releasing?

Image via ABC Australia

Bluey: The Sign, the special episode, is scheduled for release on Sunday, April 14, as confirmed by Disney Plus. However, Australia will have the privilege of witnessing the premiere before the rest of the world, as it will debut first on ABC Kids in Australia. However, it will be accessible globally on Disney Plus, Disney Junior, and the Disney Channel on the same day, albeit at varying times. That being said, here are the release times for the new and extended Bluey episode:

12:00 a.m. PDT on Disney+

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Junior

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel

The episode will run for a full 28 minutes, marking Bluey‘s longest episode since its initial release in 2018. While the plot of the episode remains unknown, it has been confirmed that most of the cast will be returning to reprise their roles. Melanie Zanetti will return to voice Bandit and Chilli Heeler, with Patrick Brammall reprising the role of Uncle Rad. Additionally, several new characters will be introduced in this extended episode, portrayed by Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams, and Joel Edgerton.

