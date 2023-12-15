Are there new ‘Bluey’ episodes?

Gather the family and get comfy because you haven’t seen the last of Bluey just yet.

Despite the rumors that have circulated the internet claiming that ABC Kids would pull the plug on the widely popular kids’ show, Bluey still has more to offer its audience. Sure, one can argue that the series has already provided more than enough content to keep children (and their parents) entertained for a good while, but who’s gonna turn down more episodes? Not Bluey‘s loyal fans, that’s for sure. And luckily, they won’t have to wait too long for them.

As announced by the official Bluey website, 10 more episodes will be made available for families to stream on Disney Plus. These episodes will make up part 3 of the show’s third season, and for those residing in Australia, they won’t come as a surprise, as they have already aired on ABC Kids.

Which Bluey episodes will arrive on Disney Plus?

While Australian families may have already watched these episodes when they first aired, they’ll be brand new to fans in other regions of the world, so there’s still cause for celebration. If you want to know what to expect from season 3, part 3, here are the episode titles:

Season 3, episode 38, “Cubby”

Season 3, episode 39, “Exercise”

Season 3, episode 40, “Relax”

Season 3, episode 41, “Stickbird”

Season 3, episode 42, “Show and Tell,”

Season 3, episode 43, “Dragon,”

Season 3, episode 44, “Wild Girls,”

Season 3, episode 45, “TV Shop,”

Season 3, episode 46, “Slide,”

Season 3, episode 47, “Cricket,”

In addition to these standard episodes, it has also been announced that a 28-minute special episode titled “The Sign” will be released soon. Unlike the ones mentioned above, though, the special will be included in part 4 of season 3 and has not yet been aired on TV.

When will the new Bluey episodes arrive on Disney Plus?

Image via ABC Kids

All episodes in season 3 part 3 of Bluey will be released on Disney Plus on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. After that, they will start airing on TV around the globe, on Disney Junior and Disney Channel. Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for “The Sign,” though, as it will be released sometime later in 2024. On the bright side, the special will premiere simultaneously on ABC in Australia and on Disney Plus for international fans, so we’ll be on equal footing at least.

While you wait for the new episodes, why not rewatch some of the best that Bluey has to offer? There’s nothing quite like killing time on the couch with family.