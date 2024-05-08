Who will look for love on ‘Perfect Match?’ The season 2 cast, revealed

The second season of Netflix’s Perfect Match is on the horizon, and after months and months of speculation as to who would be a part of the beloved competition show this time around — with viewers all across America suggesting fan favorites from The Mole, The Circle, The Ultimatum, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and more — the cast has finally been announced today (May 8).

For those who are unfamiliar with Perfect Match, “single stars from a handful of Netflix’s hottest unscripted series venture to a tropical paradise on a quest for true love” in a high-stakes series hosted by Nick Lachey. In an attempt to find true love, as well as win an all expenses paid vacation together, “the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together, or break up couples they don’t think stand a chance. All the while, brand new bombshells are circulating in and out of the villa, creating perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories, and maybe even a perfect match or two.”

Last season, we were surprised time and time again as bombshells entered the villa, but this season, viewers received the full cast list upfront. Needless to say, we are impressed by the familiar faces we see!

From Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey to Squid Game: The Challenge‘s Bryton Constantin (AKA Player #432) to The Trust‘s Tolú Ekundare and beyond, keep scrolling for the full cast list for Perfect Match season 2. Chances are you will not be disappointed…

Perfect Match season 2 cast

In alphabetical order — unclear as to who are OGs and who are bombshells — the cast of season 2 of Perfect Match is as follows:

Alara Taneri (Dated and Related)

Brittan Byrd (Too Hot to Handle)

Bryton Constantin (Squid Game: The Challenge)

Chris Hahn (Dated and Related)

Christine Obanor (Too Hot to Handle)

Tolú Ekundare (The Trust)

Dominique Defoe (Too Hot to Handle)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole and Perfect Match season 1)

Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot to Handle)

Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle)

Holly Scarfone (Too Hot to Handle)

Izzy Zapata (Love Is Blind)

Jake Cunningham (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On)

Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind)

Justin Assad (Surviving Paradise)

Kaz Bishop (Dated and Related)

Melinda Melrose (Too Hot to Handle)

Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind)

Nigel Euro (Too Hot to Handle)

Stevan Ditter (Too Hot to Handle)

Trevor Sova (Love Is Blind)

Xanthi Perdikomatis (The Circle)

Will any of the above individuals manage to find their perfect match (no pun intended) in paradise? We will just have to wait and see, but until then, we will be keeping up with Netflix on social media for updates regarding season 2 of Perfect Match.

