These are the best competition shows on Netflix right now

If you love seeing someone test their physicality, their social skills, their strategic skills, or even just their raw talent (chefs, bakers, mixologists… we’re talking to you), competition shows are likely right up your alley.

Netflix is arguably the most popular streaming service on the market right now, and with nearly 2,000 television shows available to subscribers, there are definitely some competition shows that are sure to tickle your fancy, regardless of what your interests may be.

Whether it is a battle for a cash prize, a quest to find true love, or anything in between, these six competition shows are the best ones to stream on Netflix right now. From Perfect Match to The Mole to Big Brother and beyond, these must-see programs are sure to keep you busy until further notice!

Perfect Match

If you are anything like us and have seen every Netflix competition show under the sun, Perfect Match was seriously made for you.

Featuring relationships between some of your favorite television superstars, from shows like The Circle, Love is Blind, Selling Tampa, and more (including a homosexual relationship between Too Hot To Handle‘s Francesca Farago and Twentysomethings: Austin‘s Abbey Humphreys), the must-see dating show is sure to have you hooked from start to finish. In a Love Island-style format, contestants couple up and battle it out with one another to be the strongest couple at the end of the series (also known as the “Perfect Match”), winning a week-long, all expenses paid vacation to anywhere in the world with their significant other.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Francesca shared what it was like being able to explore a homosexual relationship on Perfect Match, something in which she was unable to experience on Too Hot To Handle:

“I reached a point where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to remain in the house anymore because I just I didn’t know if there was someone for me there. I knew who was there, men-wise, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can waste anyone’s time by continuing to match with these men that I know I’m not going to get along with.’ Then, I found out there was a possibility of me being matched with a female, and I was like, ‘In that case, I will stay for that.’ I wasn’t even sure if it was going to happen because it was a heterosexual show, but I’m glad that it happened, and I’m glad that that relationship happened as well. I kind of just switched up the game.”

Filled with tons of unexpected twists that are sure to keep you on your toes, you will definitely want to tune in to Perfect Match if you looking for some raunchy romance.

Is it Cake?

Taking a TikTok trend and turning it into a hit Netflix series, Is It Cake? is truly genius!

Hosted by Mikey Day of Saturday Night Live, Is It Cake? is an intriguing series where master bakers create cakes that replicate common objects, all in an attempt to trick celebrity judges. These celebrity judges have consisted of Joel McHale, Brittany Broski, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and more in the past, hopefully with more to come in future seasons.

To make the grand prize even more exciting, winners of each episode receive $5,000, but that’s not all…. In an attempt to win even more money, the baker must identify which stack of cash is real and which is actually cake. How fun is that?

Is It Cake? is one of those shows that you need to see for yourself to believe, and fortunately, there are two seasons on Netflix that you can binge ASAP.

The Mole

After leaving ABC and embarking on a 14-year hiatus, The Mole finally returned with a brand new season on Netflix, and we promise that it is just as action-packed.

Within the must-see series, 12 players are instructed to complete tasks in an attempt to earn money for the group pot, however, there is one individual trying to sabotage the game (also known as “The Mole”) and make sure that the least amount of money is earned. Using a multiple choice test, contestants will try to weed out who they think is The Mole during various checkpoints throughout the season, and whoever has the lowest score is eliminated. At the end of the competition, if someone is able to correctly identify The Mole, they win all of the money in the pot, making for a thrilling competition that is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat.

With a second season quickly approaching, be sure to watch season one ASAP to get a feel for how The Mole works.

Drink Masters

The world has a plethora of phenomenal cooking shows, from Chopped to MasterChef to Hell’s Kitchen and beyond, but a show surrounding some of the best bartenders in America (and Canada) is hard to come by. Fortunately, Netflix has us covered with Drink Masters, a 10-episode series that pins a group of master mixologists against one another in a high-stakes cocktail-making competition.

Battling to earn the title of “The Ultimate Drink Master” by escaping elimination episode after episode, pour yourself a cocktail and tune in to Drink Masters to see who will take home the win. You may be inspired to craft up some fun drinks of your own!

Big Brother

With its 25th season currently underway, now is the time to binge old seasons of Big Brother, one of the most iconic competition shows CBS has ever seen (tied with Survivor and The Amazing Race, of course).

The beloved series is the ultimate social game, where contestants (also referred to as “houseguests”) spend the entirety of the summer in a mansion under 24/7 surveillance, completely isolated from the outside world. Throughout the game, houseguests form alliances with one another, compete in challenges to win the coveted Head of Household (HOH) and Power of Veto (POV) advantages, and more. The goal of the competition is to avoid eviction and outlast your fellow houseguests, resulting in a $750,000 prize should you be the last one standing.

While only two seasons are available to stream on Netflix (season 10 and season 14), we can assure you that they are worth the watch! If you want to catch up on the latest Big Brother season, be sure to tune in to CBS or Paramount Plus for the forseeable future… things are just starting to heat up.

Physical: 100

Having been compared to The Challenge, Special Forces, American Ninja Warrior, and even Squid Game in the past, Physical: 100 is truly a must-watch for all action-lovers.

The South Korean competition show consists of one hundred competitors, all of which are known for their physicality (gymnasts, wrestlers, weightlifters, Olympians, Navy SEALs… you name it). Throughout the series, players compete against one another in an array of challenges (also known as “quests”) in an attempt to avoid elimination, and the last one standing earns a cash prize of $240,000.

With another season on the way, now is the time to binge Physical: 100 so you are prepared for whenever season two drops.