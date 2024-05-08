What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?

Wednesday has officially begun gearing up for round two of the Nevermore Academy shenanigans that so many have come to know and love, and with the likes of Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo joining the cast, it doesn’t take a psychic to predict that Wednesday season two will be just as lucrative for Netflix as the inaugural season.

Of course, there is a slight blemish on Wednesday due to the case of Percy Hynes White, a member of Wednesday‘s core cast in season one who was dropped from the show following a string of sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

White played Xavier—Wednesday’s artistic classmate—in Wednesday, and while it’s not yet clear if the character will be recast or written out of the show altogether, it seems that White’s time on the show is all but done and dusted; a nuance that, judging by White’s response to the allegations, he’s none too pleased about.

But what exactly did White have to say about the allegations against him?

What was Percy Hynes White’s response to the sexual assault allegations made against him?

It must be noted that the allegations against White are extremely serious, with multiple women having come forward about his alleged behavior. White’s response to the accusations, which he posted to Instagram nearly a year ago, can be read below.

In the message, White claims that the allegations against him are false, that he had never met the person who first accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, and also claims that his family and friends have been threatened and doxxed. He furthermore claims that one of his friends—who he identifies as a woman named Jane—was falsely portrayed as a victim, and that he had her permission to include such a testimony in his message.

On the one hand, if White’s family is receiving death threats, that’s certainly not okay, nor is the possibility that Jane, an alleged victim, isn’t being given the space to speak for herself. But on the other hand, the number of women who came forward with these allegations isn’t a fact that should be taken lightly, and so, at the end of the day, those of us outside the situation are in the same position we’ve always been in. That’s to say that the only people who know the truth of these allegations are those who are accusing White, and White himself.

Either way, it makes sense that Wednesday would want to distance itself from White in light of everything, though it remains to be seen how much of an impact these allegations will have on the rest of his career.

Curiously, the actor is set to reunite with Jenna Ortega in Winter Spring Summer or Fall, a romantic drama film in which Ortega and White will portray the leads; suffice to say, then, that if the allegations against White are true, he’s certainly been good at hiding his true nature from his coworkers.

