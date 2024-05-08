Every ‘Wednesday’ star not returning for season 2

Wednesday season 2 is finally in the works! Upon debuting in fall 2022, the Addams Family reimagining became one of Netflix’s biggest series on the planet.

So, as per the unavoidable rule that the more popular a streaming series is the longer we have to wait for more of it (I call it the Stranger Things Conundrum), it’s taken approximately a thousand years and counting for a new season to arrive.

No doubt largely due to both prolific star Jenna Ortega and in-demand director Tim Burton’s ridiculously busy schedules — the pair have made Beetlejuice 2 together in the interim, don’t forget — things have been slow moving on the season 2 front, but the good news is the show is at last heading back before cameras for another batch of spooky, kooky, and altogether ooky episodes.

Unfortunately, either due to the long gap between seasons, changing storylines, or some more scandalous reasons, not everyone will be returning forWednesday season 2. Certain faces who were primed to continue to be major characters won’t be back at Nevermore Academy for another semester after all. Let’s find out who and why.

Christina Ricci

Image via Netflix

This won’t come as a surprise for anyone who remembers how Wednesday season 1 ended. Christina Ricci’s botany teacher Marilyn Thornhill ultimately turned out to be the season’s main villain and was last seen defeated by Wednesday. So it’s not entirely surprising that she’s not back as a regular or announced recurring or guest star for season 2.

That said, the fate of Miss Thornhill, real name Laurel Gates, was left open-ended. Plus, Ricci’s hefty status in Addams Family lore, as a former Wednesday herself, would make it a little surprise if she never returned to the show at all.

Jamie McShane

Photo via Netflix

Jamie McShane’s Sheriff Galpin was a major player in season 1, as he investigated the grisly murders and dark history of the town of Jericho and strongly suspected the Addamses were somehow involved. Of course, in the end it was his own son, Tyler (Hunter Doohan) who was outed as the Hyde, the monster being controlled by Laurel.

The last time we saw Tyler, he had reverted to his Hyde form and escaped custody, so he’ll definitely be back in season 2. Curiously, his dad won’t, however. Instead, his deputy Ricthie Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo) will be a regular this time around, so they are probably the new sheriff. Presumably, Galpin stepped down from his job after the shock and trauma of finding out the truth about his son.

The good news is that, unlike everyone else on this list, McShane has been confirmed to return in season 2 in a guest role in one episode, which should help conclude Galpin’s storyline.

Naomi J. Ogawa

Photo via Netflix

Yoko Tanaka wasn’t a major character in season 1, but as Nevermore’s most notable vampire student she was nonetheless a fun addition to the series and Wednesday’s extended friendship group. Unfortunately, don’t expect to see her again in season 2 as actress Naomi J. Ogawa has been confirmed to have exited the series. Going by information reported by Deadline and an Instagram post from Ogawa, it seems her exit was a mutual decision as both writers and actress agreed Yoko’s character wasn’t necessary to the show.

Percy Hynes White

Photo via Netflix

Easily the most notable absence in Wednesday season 2, however, is that of Percy Hynes White, who won’t be reprising his role as Xavier Thorpe. As one third of Wednesday’s love triangle, along with Tyler, White was arguably the show’s male lead so in many ways it’s a surprise that he’s not back. On the other hand, Jenna Ortega has been saying for a long time now that season 2 would be significantly decreasing the romantic storylines, at her own insistence, as she felt her loner character being in a love triangle made “no sense.”

It’s likely that Ortega’s dislike of the Thorpe love story isn’t the only reason for White’s abrupt exit, though. Following the release of season 1, the actor was hit with several accusations of sexual assault and misconduct. Six months later, White finally refuted the claims, describing them as “a campaign of misinformation” against him. Neither Netflix nor Wednesday bosses ever commented on the allegations, so we are left to speculate if they contributed to his being written out of the series.

Wednesday season 2 is yet to be given a release date, but it certainly won’t get here before 2025.

