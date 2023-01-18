‘Perfect Match’ on Netflix – here’s the cast for the newest dating reality show
Netflix has found lots of success with its unscripted reality shows. The latest show to join Netflix’s reality roster, Perfect Match, looks like it may become the platform’s next big hit as the pre-release trailers are getting reality fans excited, as the cast contains some familiar and beloved faces.
What is Perfect Match?
Perfect Match is Netflix’s newest reality show, and it features contestants who have previously appeared on other big hits like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, and The Circle.
Perfect Match aims to give these people another shot at finding love by shipping them all off to a new tropical paradise. While at this beautiful resort, the singles will compete to form couples. However, the other contestants can try and stop this by sending people on dates with other singles, spreading chaos and discord as they do.
Netflix’s official description says:
“Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.“
The show arrives on Netflix on Feb 14th, Valentine’s Day, at 12am PST, making it the perfect show for those who need an extra dose of seasonal romance.
Who is appearing on Perfect Match?
Perfect Match’s cast contains many names that fans of Netflix’s reality shows will recognize. Currently announced for the show are:
- Abbey Humphreys – Previously on Twentysomethings
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere – Previously on Selling Tampa
- Bartise Bowden – Contestant on Love Is Blind season three
- Calvin Crooks – Competed in season three of The Circle
- Chase DeMoor – Seen on Too Hot To Handle season two
- Chloe Veitch – Has been on two different unscripted Netflix series, appearing on both Too Hot To Handle season one and The Circle season two
- Colony Reeves – Previously seen on Selling Tampa
- Damian Powers – Appeared on Love Is Blind season one
- Diamond Jack – Was featured on Love Is Blind season one
- Dom Gabriel – Competed on The Mole
- Francesca Farago – Appeared on Too Hot To Handle season one
- Georgia Hassarati – Competed on Too Hot To Handle season three
- Ines Tazi – An international contestant, first seen on The Circle France
- Izzy Fairthorne – Appeared on Too Hot To Handle season three
- Joey Sasso – Sasso is notable because they won the first season of The Circle, making them one of the only winners to return for another show
- Kariselle Snow -Appeared on Sexy Beasts
- Lauren “LC” Chamblin – Completed on Love Is Blind season one
- Mitchell Eason – Appeared on The Circle season two
- Nick Uhlenhuth – Competed on The Circle season three
- Savannah Palacio – Was a contestant on The Circle season two
- Shayne Jansen – Last seen on Love Is Blind season two
- Will Richardson – Was a contestant on The Mole
- Zay Wilson – Appeared on The Ultimatum.