One of the best horror movies of 2022 just out-charted one of the worst movies of 2024 on Netflix

For years now, it’s become common knowledge in cinema that the niche horror genre is often forced to compete with more popular genres in order to be taken seriously. And while particular projects in the spooky catalog might not always pose as the superior option, sometimes the horror genre has the ability to surprise us.

This time around, Barbarian — a heart-stopping spooky extravaganza released back in 2022 — is quickly topping the Netflix charts and reviving its appeal nearly two years after its initial release in theaters. In doing so, the Bill Skarsgård vehicle has successfully out-charted Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted, with Barbarian landing in the number two spot in Netflix’s Top 10 while Unfrosted remains at the number three spot.

Taking a step back, the idea of a fresh-faced movie falling behind an “old” movie might seem like a genuine surprise to the film-loving masses, but in hindsight, the less-than-favorable reviews for Unfrosted are nearly enough of a reason as to why Seinfeld’s comedy venture continues to slither down in the rankings.

Granted, Barbarian out-charting Unfrosted on the streaming charts makes it all the more believable when you remember that the Zach Cregger project was heavily regarded as one of the best horror movies of 2022. And, on that same note, a variety of online publications have declared Seinfeld’s film as one of the worst of 2024 thus far.

Of course, this certainly wouldn’t mark the first time an intriguing streaming battle commenced — with a pair of separate projects starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams going toe-to-toe on the Netflix charts. Either way, Barbarian vs. Unfrosted is surely unexpected, but definitely welcomed.

