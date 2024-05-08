Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?

Bridgerton is loaded with complex and often confounding characters. The titular family alone is responsible for eight (!) children, and their various escapades are what’ve made the Netflix show so much fun to watch. It can, however, lead to some confusion. It’s not easy to keep track of eight characters, plus their various (and sometimes even interchangeable) love interests. That’s where we come in.

Recommended Videos

In an effort to maximize the Bridgerton viewing experience, we decided to narrow the focus to a single character, so that you know exactly where you stand with her, and what to expect as season 3 unfolds (in two parts). The character in question is Hyacinth, who is portrayed by Florence Hunt and is the youngest of the Bridgerton siblings. The youngest, but fascinatingly complex in her own right.

What happened to Hyacinth in Bridgerton seasons 1 & 2?

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 place the emphasis, understandably so, on the older children in the eponymous family. Hyacinth has the least screen time in accordance with her age, simply because she doesn’t have to contend with the inner-turmoil that comes with looking for love. She spent the first two seasons of the show as comic relief of sorts, providing a naive and often refreshing POV to the chaos in her siblings’ lives.

The most important thing to note about Hyacinth in these early seasons are the dynamics she forms with specific members of her family. She was born after her father, Edmund, had already died, and as such, she developed a close relationship with her oldest brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). He effectively serves as the father figure in her life. In terms of friendship, Hyacinth has a special bond with her youngest brother, Gregory (Will Tilston). They are the closest in age, so their camraderie is a no-brainer.

Hyacinth will play an increasingly larger role in Bridgerton

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton‘s story is just getting started. The literary series that inspired the show has eight novels, and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are committed to bringing all eight of them to the small screen. Regardless of how long it takes! I’ll be a granny gumming my food,” Beers jokingly told Variety. “But we want to make sure that there’s Bridgerton for all of us who love it.”

This is great news for Hyacinth, in particular, as it means she will be getting a time to shine as a central character on the show. There hasn’t been as big of a time jump between seasons 2 and 3 as there is between books 2 and 3, but Hyacinth is continuing to mature and develop the personality that has only been hinted at previously. It’s worth noting that Hyacinth doesn’t technically get the spotlight until It’s In Her Kiss, which is the seventh novel in the series. The hope, on the part of Hyacinth fans especially, is that it doesn’t take the same amount of TV seasons to get there.

The good news is that Rhimes, Beers, and Netflix are taking creative liberties with the show’s order of events. They are not following the timeline of the novels to the letter, which means fans could easily a progression of Hyacinth, and an emphasis on her eventual quest for love, that takes place much sooner. We don’t want anything rushed, of course, but given how well the adaptation has gone thus far, we have faith in the show.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more