Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Photo via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
Books

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry?

The second eldest child, but not one of the first to find a love match.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 16, 2024 09:16 am

Bridgerton is going decidedly off-script with its third season, as another member of the Ton’s favorite family is stealing the limelight before they should.

Recommended Videos

Season 3 of the smash-hit Netflix Regency romance drama focuses on the growing affection between fan-favorites Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)… But that’s despite the duo not taking center stage until the fourth book of the novel series by author Julia Quinn that the TV show has always closely drawn from.

Instead, book 3 — titled An Offer from a Gentleman — stars Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest Bridgerton son as played on screen by Luke Thompson. Benedict is still in season 3, but he’s definitely not looking to follow many of his siblings and settle down just yet. But who can fans expect him to marry later down the line, according to his story in the books?

Who is Benedict Bridgerton’s wife in the Bridgerton books?

Hannah New as Tilley Arnold and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Photo via Netflix

Just as many of Quinn’s novels borrow tropes and elements from classic romantic stories and fairy tales — e.g. The Viscount Who Loved Me lifting from Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew An Offer from a Gentleman is a twist on the Cinderella narrative, with Benedict in the role of Prince Charming.

Benedict’s love interest, and ultimately his wife, in the books is Sophia “Sophie” Beckett. The two meet and strike up an instant intense attraction at a masquerade ball, but before he can get her name Sophie vanishes at midnight. Leaving behind, not a glass shoe, but a silk glove.

Two years later, Benedict is still hunting for his dream woman who he met at said ball when he rescues Sophie from a group of ruffians and offers her a job to be a maid in his household. Although treated as lower-class, Sophie is actually the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood, but was never treated as such by her — you guessed it — wicked stepmother.

Of course, Benedict ultimately works out that the maid who he is falling for and the masked woman he’s been dreaming about for two years are one and the same. He marries Sophie, finally rescuing her from the emotional abuse of her stepmother. The couple go on to have four children — Charles, Alexander, William, and Violet (named after Benedict’s mother).

When will Benedict and Sophie’s story make it into Netflix’s Bridgerton? We eagerly await that answer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry?
Close up image of Eloise Bridgerton's face in season 2 of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 16, 2024
Read Article The best ‘Discworld’ reading order
Discworld
Category: Books
Books
The best ‘Discworld’ reading order
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 13, 2024
Read Article The 10 best enemies to lovers books, ranked
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in Red, White & Royal Blue.
Category: Books
Books
The 10 best enemies to lovers books, ranked
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
Netflix
Netflix
Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea Of You’: Is August Moon A Real Band?
Nicholas Galitzine as 'Hayes Campbell', Raymond Cham Jr. as 'Oliver', Jaiden Anthony as 'Adrian', Viktor White as 'Simon' and Dakota Adan as 'Rory' star in THE IDEA OF YOU
Category: Books
Books
Movies
Movies
‘The Idea Of You’: Is August Moon A Real Band?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry?
Close up image of Eloise Bridgerton's face in season 2 of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 16, 2024
Read Article The best ‘Discworld’ reading order
Discworld
Category: Books
Books
The best ‘Discworld’ reading order
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 13, 2024
Read Article The 10 best enemies to lovers books, ranked
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine in Red, White & Royal Blue.
Category: Books
Books
The 10 best enemies to lovers books, ranked
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
Netflix
Netflix
Who Is Hyacinth Bridgerton?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 8, 2024
Read Article ‘The Idea Of You’: Is August Moon A Real Band?
Nicholas Galitzine as 'Hayes Campbell', Raymond Cham Jr. as 'Oliver', Jaiden Anthony as 'Adrian', Viktor White as 'Simon' and Dakota Adan as 'Rory' star in THE IDEA OF YOU
Category: Books
Books
Movies
Movies
‘The Idea Of You’: Is August Moon A Real Band?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 3, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'