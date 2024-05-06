Does ‘Bridgerton’ star Luke Thompson have a girlfriend in real life?

Shondaland and the Bridgerton casting team knew what they were doing when they gave us the Bridgerton men.

Anthony, Benedict, and Colin only seem to get better with every passing season and it’s all the internet can do not to lose their minds over them. Johnathan Bailey’s popularity hightened graced our screen with his own season and the same seems to be at play for Luke Newton and the upcoming third season.

But, Luke Thompson seems to generating just as much traction with fans despite his character Benedict never having a season of his own.

The artsy, bohemian brother has captured the hearts of viewers, and actor Luke Thompson is reeping all of the benefits. Of course, with the TikTok edits and adoring fans comes the public’s need to know everything about his personal life, especially if any of us has a chance with him.

Thompson keeps a relatively low profile. His social media seems mostly dedicated to work, posting often about Bridgerton and other projects that he’s a part of.

But online super-sleuths on Reddit think he might be linked to his Bridgerton co-star Harriet Cains.

Cains plays Phillipa Featherington on Bridgerton, one of Penelope AKA Lady Whistledown’s older sisters. According to US Magazine , the pair sparked dating rumors in early 2024. They recently stepped out onto the BAFTA film awards carpet in January looking extra cozy.

Fans, naturally, had thoughts online and many of theme expressed support for the sweet., but unexpected couple. Although several chimed in in the comments section that the two had been close since the show started and their friendship blossomed into a relationship.

Neither Thompson nor Cains have commented public on their alleged relationship, although neither of them are known to do a lot of press or red carpet appearances. As promo continued to ramps up for the new season, fans may get to see a little extra from Thompson and Cains here and there, although maybe not as a duo. But leave it to fans to masterfully decode any and every gesture, nod, or comment.

Afterall, if there’s one thing Bridgerton fans love its a little tension on the red carpet. Unfortunatley for die hard Benedict fans, all eyes are on Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton when it comes to romantic tension.

Maybe once Benedict’s season role’s around, we’ll finally get some insight into Thompson’s romantic life. Until then, occasional glimpses of Thompson and Cains on a red carpet here and there will have to do.

