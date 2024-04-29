Who is Mr. Bagwell in ‘Bridgerton?’

With the juiciest family in the ton about to return, questions about all the unknown Bridgerton characters begin flooding social media. Fans of the source material might already know all the nitty-gritty details, but some of us remain a little in the dark — but not for long.

With so many plots and cast changes occurring in the next season, it becomes almost impossible to predict what will be incorporated into the series or not. One of these topics is the odd absence of Mr. Bagwell. Many book fans have been wondering on Reddit whether his character would make it to the series, especially since he has already missed his cue, and while we may not have the answers for that — though we wish we did — we can still tell everyone else about who exactly Mr. Bagwell is.

Who is Mr. Bagwell?

Mr. Bagwell is none other than Edwina Sheffield (or Sharma)’s husband in the Bridgerton books — Kate’s younger half-sister, in case you might have forgotten the protagonist from last season. While Miss Edwina is yet to find her match in the series after the whole Anthony and Kate debacle, it was implied in the series that she might meet Queen Charlotte’s nephew as a possible contender for her heart. However, in the books, Edwina becomes smitten by a scholar named Mr. Bagwell.

He is the second son of the Bagwell family, whose funding was far too slim to support Kate, Edwina, and their mother as the head of the family. Once Kate married Anthony, however, Edwina no longer felt the need to find a husband who could support her family and decided to admit her feelings, thus marrying Mr. Bagwell not long after. Despite this, his character is still not particularly developed in the books.

There is also one detail that irks fans of the source material: the timelines do not align. Mr. Bagwell is introduced in the Bridgerton books around the time the social season begins, with Edwina as the season’s diamond — the incomparable. However, in the Netflix show, the production team opted for a different approach and forgoes introducing Mr. Bagwell altogether, instead mentioning that the Prince of Prussia, Charlotte’s nephew, might be the one to woo Edwina.

This change in the timeline of events from the original book series has not only left fans slightly enraged at the change but also wondering when Mr. Bagwell will be introduced in the series — and if he ever will be. Considering this won’t be the first change the series will have to make, at this point, it’s a gamble on what else Bridgerton will portray differently.

