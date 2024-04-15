A game-changing ‘Bridgerton’ twist could bring us a new Lady Whistledown as soon as season 4

Netflix’s Bridgerton has made many changes from the original novels by author Julia Quinn, pretty much all of which have massively improved the world-building, characterization, and storylines, but maybe the most significant change is the handling of Lady Whistledown.

While Penelope Featherington is indeed the secret identity of the sharp-tongued society paper author — who keeps the people of the Ton gripped with her opinions about the latest social season, with her words proving so powerful they can shape even Queen Charlotte’s opinions — this isn’t something we learn until book four on the page. On TV, the twist was revealed as early as the season 1 finale.

This ensured that Nicola Coughlan’s Pen has become a much more integral character to the show than she ever was in the novels. Season 2, for example, pushed her into a major arc in which she struggled to maintain her secret and the production of the Lady Whistledown papers, as well as the heartbreaking disintegration of her friendship with Eloise when she ultimately found out. Pen’s so important, in fact, that she’s been bumped up to female lead for season 3, instead of waiting her turn until season 4.

However, the format Bridgerton has already established for itself means that the series might be about to face a huge shake-up, one even bigger than revealing Pen is Lady Whistledown so early. So far, each of the previous season’s leads have taken a back-seat in the following season. Daphne was only a recurring presence in season 2, before disappearing entirely for season 3, and the same is expected of Anthony this time around, now that he’s in domestic heaven with Kate.

Season 3 promises to see all of Pen’s plotlines reach a dramatic and thrilling conclusion, as she not only — presumably — ends up marrying long-term crush Colin but also must also contend with her double identity once and for all. We’re not saying Pen can’t be a married woman and still be a writer, but at this point being Lady Whistledown is more of a punishment than a passion for her, so to get her patented Bridgerton Happy Ending she will surely have to retire her alter ego for good.

It’s impossible to imagine the series without the ever-present narration of the one and only Julie Andrews, though, so season 4 would have to resurrect the character somehow. So all the signs are pointing to a new Lady Whistledown rising up as soon as season 4 — perhaps this could even be set up in the season 3 finale. Who could it be? Eloise seems like a top choice, assuming that she and Pen rekindle their friendship, and it would be a delicious twist for someone who spent so long trying to identify Lady Whistledown to become Lady Whistledown.

There’s no sign of any waning interest in the Bridger-verse from streamers — quite the opposite, in fact — but if Shondaland wants to ensure it remains Netflix’s Diamond of the First Water it can’t let itself get stale. And shaking up the Lady Whistledown of it all, the one constant throughline in what is otherwise something of an anthology series, would be the smartest way to do it. They could even have a new Whistledown every season to really keep us all on our toes. No one will be prepared for season 18 when it turns out to be Brimsley.

