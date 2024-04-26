The cast of the Netflix teen series, ‘Heartbreak High’ wearing sunglasses
Image via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
TV

Will there be ‘Heartbreak High’ season 3?

Please Netflix… no cancellation shenanigans this time.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 01:21 pm

As soon as the credits rolled, fans swarmed social media to demand a third season of Netflix’s Heartbreak High. The show’s frank portrayal about all the harsh realities of adolescence has clearly scored major points among the streaming platform’s audience. But will Heartbreak High’s overwhelming popularity translate into a third season? After all, there’s no way Netflix could leave all these cliffhanger unresolved… right?

Recommended Videos

Season 2’s reception 

Season 2 of Heartbreak High saw the return of most of the original cast, led by Ayesha Madon, Thomas Weatherall, Chloé Hayden, James Majoos, and more.  During the 8-episode run, the youngsters continued to navigate the trials and tribulations that Hartley High continuously presented. The season also introduced new factions within the school, including Zoe’s “Puriteens” and Spider’s “Cumlords,” adding layers to the already intricate social dynamics of Hartley High. 

At the center of it all is Amerie, played by Madon, who continues her journey of self-discovery and leadership, while also dealing with the mysterious “Bird Psycho,” a faceless character hellbent on returning Amerie to the bottom of Hartley High’s food chain.

Although season 1 received rave reviews, season 2 was fairly polarizing. Nonetheless, the general consensus remains that Heartbreak High is a fresh entry into the teen drama genre, and boasts a strong cast. 

Information about Heartbreak High season 3 

Netflix is yet to officially announce a season 3 renewal for Heartbreak High. However, given the streaming platform’s history of renewing shows based on viewership numbers, fans remain hopeful. The first season’s success led to a swift renewal for a second season, and if the pattern holds, an announcement for season 3 could be expected around May or June, 2024. Altogether, anticipation for the next installment is pretty strong, especially considering the cliffhanger ending of season 2, which left several storylines open for exploration.

What to expect from season 3

While the future of Heartbreak High hangs in the balance, the potential for a third season is ripe with possibilities. Theories abound following the dramatic conclusion of season 2, where Hartley High faced a literal firestorm. Fans have since speculated that the upcoming season could delve deeper into the aftermath of the fire. Other definitive plotlines include: the evolving dynamics of the student body, and the personal growth of Amerie and her friends.

Viewers can also expect to see how the show addresses the departure of key characters, as well as the potential redemption arcs for controversial figures like Anthony Voss. The show’s ability to tackle relevant social issues through the lens of its diverse cast has been one of its strengths, and season 3 is likely to continue this trend. And so, even though the renewal of Heartbreak High for a third season is yet to be confirmed, it’s pretty likely that the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Every Neil Gaiman movie and TV adaptation, ranked
Dream of the Endless in The Sandman/Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Every Neil Gaiman movie and TV adaptation, ranked
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained
Baby Reindeer Netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Is Hayley Atwell replacing Olivia Colman in ‘Heartstopper’ season 3?
Hayley Atwell attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City/Olivia Colman in Heartstopper
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is Hayley Atwell replacing Olivia Colman in ‘Heartstopper’ season 3?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 26, 2024
Read Article When did ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen in real life?
Richard Gadd sits at the back of a British bus in a promotional image for Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
When did ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen in real life?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Are the Dead Boy Detectives gay?
Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) smiling at each other in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
Comic Books
Comic Books
Netflix
Netflix
Are the Dead Boy Detectives gay?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Every Neil Gaiman movie and TV adaptation, ranked
Dream of the Endless in The Sandman/Aziraphale and Crowley in Good Omens
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Every Neil Gaiman movie and TV adaptation, ranked
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained
Baby Reindeer Netflix
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How did Stephen King feel about ‘Baby Reindeer?’ His 2-word assessment, explained
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Is Hayley Atwell replacing Olivia Colman in ‘Heartstopper’ season 3?
Hayley Atwell attends the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City/Olivia Colman in Heartstopper
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is Hayley Atwell replacing Olivia Colman in ‘Heartstopper’ season 3?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 26, 2024
Read Article When did ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen in real life?
Richard Gadd sits at the back of a British bus in a promotional image for Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
When did ‘Baby Reindeer’ happen in real life?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Are the Dead Boy Detectives gay?
Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) smiling at each other in Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives.
Category: TV
TV
Comic Books
Comic Books
Netflix
Netflix
Are the Dead Boy Detectives gay?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 26, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.