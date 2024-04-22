It’s often the case that, during the sometimes lengthy period between television series, viewers tend to forget the nitty gritty details of everything that transpired in the previous installment.

That has certainly been the case for Australian teen drama Heartbreak High, which returned for its sophomore season earlier this month and thrust fans straight back into the antics of Hartley High School. For those not in the business of rewatching the first season (you might have some chores to do instead), there were a few major changes going into Heartbreak High season two.

For starters, we welcomed new castmates in the form of Rowan (played by Sam Rechner) and Zoe (Kartanya Maynard), while bidding farewell to season one staple castmate Josh Heuston (who played Dusty). We also watched the continuation of Harper’s storyline, as she sought legal emancipation from her father and moved into a new apartment.

So, what happened with Harper’s dad in season one that left her homeless for much of season two?

What was wrong with Harper’s dad in Heartbreak High?

As a quick refresher, the finale of season one of Heartbreak High culminated with the revelation of what caused the demise of Harper and Amerie’s friendship. After being separated at a music festival, Harper is kidnapped by a local drug dealer, with heavy implications that she will be sexually assaulted. After narrowly escaping that ordeal, Harper makes her way to Amerie’s house for consolation, but Amerie ignores her knocks on the door.

Then, Harper returns to her home, where it appears that her father Justin has lost his struggle with addiction and entered a state of drug-induced psychosis. His issues were hinted at throughout the series, but they reach reaches their climax in the finale when he mistakenly assumes Harper is an intruder and almost assaults her.

Harper locks herself in her room, and it is revealed that after another drug-induced situation, Harper stabbed her father in self-defence, landing him in hospital. As a result, Harper is put into foster care in the finale episode of season one, but later stays with Amerie after they reconcile in season two. After briefly couch-surfing at Amerie’s, Harper moves out with Ca$h (Will McDonald) and Darren (James Majoos).

While we don’t see Justin at all in season two, it’s revealed that Harper was legally emancipated after she signed documents freeing herself from her father’s custody. Harper’s character arc throughout season two is one of growth, as she abandons the sexual assault case brought against the drug dealers and reconnects in her friendship with Amerie.

