Ayrton Senna (1960 -1994, centre) and his Austrian teammate Gerhard Berger (right) pose with the rest of the McLaren team at the Mexican Grand Prix at the Mexico City circuit, 24th June 1990.
Photo by Sutton/Getty Images
Is there a ‘Senna’ Netflix release date?

The series about one of the world's most influential sportsmen is set to come out this year, but when exactly?
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: May 7, 2024 05:34 pm

Ever since Drive to Survive became a Netflix favorite, Formula One fans have been waiting for the world’s biggest streaming service to produce more driving content. And, now it seems they have their wish.

Last week the entertainment giant dropped their first trailer for the mini-series Senna, which will detail the short but eventful life of the iconic Brazillian racer.

If you’re excited about seeing this incredible life brought to the small screen, or you got hooked on Drive to Survive and want to learn more about the man who is widely considered to be the best driver of all time, then read on to find out all about Senna, including its cast, release date, and more!

Who was Ayrton Senna?

Gabriel Leone in 'Senna'
Image via Netflix

Ayrton Senna da Silva was a world famous racing driver from Brazil who won three Formula One World Drivers’ Championships. His victories came in 1988, 1990, and 1991. He also won 41 Grands Prix and was in pole 65 times, the latter of which was a record he held until 2006.

Senna was known for his prodigious talent and fast speeds, as well as butting heads with the big wigs in F1 and his famous rivalry with Alain Prost, who Senna claimed received favorable treatment for being French. Like many famous racers, he began his career in karting, before working his way up the racing ladder and finally signing for the F1 team Toleman-Hart in 1984 at just 24. His career really took off when he joined Prost at McLaren-Honda, leading to the first of his world championships.

Senna was incredibly famous for his wet weather performances, as well as having a number of famous collisions with Prost. Their near violent hatred of each other, plus these on-track incidents, enhanced one of F1’s spiciest rivalries.

Sadly, Senna eventually lost his life in an accident in Italy in 1994, during a race. The aftermath of his fatal crash led to a wealth of safety reforms in the sport, and he has since been solidified as a Brazillian sporting legend in a way that only Pele can match. Prost, his onetime rival, was intimately involved in a number of projects that sought to conserve his legacy.

What will Senna be about?

Gabriel Leone in 'Senna'
Image via Netflix

The six-episode mini-series will dive into Senna’s career and personal relationships. It will begin in his early twenties, when he moved to England to compete, and will follow the ups and downs of his career until his fatal accident.

Although the audience will be missing out on Senna’s early life, it’s fair to say that the most exciting narratives are from this time in the driver’s life. He grew up relatively privileged in Brazil and, while he undoubtedly suffered trials and setbacks as a youth, it was only when he was placed on the global stage that his truly astounding nature began to shine through.

The series will cover a lot of great ground, notably his famous feud with Prost, but will also undoubtedly show off his genius. Senna was well known for being in tune with his cars and being able to pick up on minute details other drivers might miss.

Senna was also highly religious, and saw driving not only as his vocation, but a way for him to make sense of the universe. This type of profundity is likely to make its way into the series too.

The show is set to be in a mixture of English and Portuguese, but as a Netflix production, will undoubtedly have plenty of different language options for both dubbing and subtitles.

Is there a Senna Netflix release date?

For now, Netflix has only given late 2024 as a release date for Senna. We expect there will be more information as the premiere date edges closer.

Who will be in Senna?

Gabriel Leone in 'Senna'
Image via Netflix

Senna will be played by Gabriel Leone, who recently starred in Ferrari, which also takes place in the high octane world of Formula One. Brazillian Pâmela Tomé will play his TV star girlfriend, Xuxa, and his French rival Alain Prost will be portrayed by Matt Mella. Ron Dennis, the head of the McLaren racing team and one of the most important people in the Senna story will be played by Patrick Kennedy (Downton Abbey). Brit Kaya Scodelario (Skins, The Maze Runner) is also set to appear.

The series was created with the help of Senna’s family.

