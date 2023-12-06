Will Xavier Thorpe be in ‘Wednesday’ season 2? The Percy Hynes White controversy, explained

Netflix’s mega-hit Wednesday surviving the streamer’s cancelation spree with the announcement of season 2 fueled hopes that even deceased characters like Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) are set to return. But the shocking allegations against Percy Hynes White might have jeopardized his future as Wednesday’s potential love interest Xavier Thorpe.

What are the allegations against Percy Hynes White?

Photo via Netflix

The said allegations, made by multiple women including @milkievich who shared them on Twitter, reveal some very disturbing details about incidents initiated by and involving White when he was a high schooler in Toronto as well as the ones that took place when he was between the ages of 17 and 20.

One of the allegations made in this thread claimed that White and his group of friends are “predators” and “manipulate girls.” They allegedly threw parties only to “explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them drunk and high enough to have sex with them.” White has also been accused of assaulting multiple women, calling them names, sharing their nude pictures online without consent, and targeting minors.

Many other women have also accused the Wednesday star of sexually assaulting them and even aiding a rapist.

tweet is from another victim who ended up dming him tonight about him finally needing to own up and apologise, and he seen it and it said "typing" for apparently around 5 minutes but he never ended up replying. he's definitely aware everyone — aries FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

The thread also claims that a deleted account by the name of @impercenator was actually White’s page on Twitter via which he made a string of problematic tweets.

check in w this thread https://t.co/pHpJhGlgec — aries FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

A video of White uttering a racial slur also cropped up, further flaming the #cancelpercy campaign on Twitter.

😐😐😐😐😐😐 percy saying a slur pic.twitter.com/S2JlbCA640 — aries FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

While White didn’t respond to the accusations immediately, only disabling the comments on his Instagram page in the wake of the controversy, he did address the allegations in June 2023 and called it a “campaign of misinformation.”

“The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.”

But his six-month-long delay in answering the allegations did little to undo the damage as even today, when no fresh claims against the actor have cropped up, the glaring accusation have left Wednesday fans scrambling to find the answer to one big question…

Will Percy Hynes White’s Xavier Thorpe return in Wednesday season 2?

Photo via Netflix

Between the actor’s supporters filing a petition to ensure he doesn’t lose his projects because of the allegations and rumors that the streamer has or will be firing him, Netflix has remained silent about whether White will be a part of the upcoming season that will begin filming in 2024. In fact, as far as Wednesday season 2 is concerned, only Jenna Ortega’s return is confirmed — she even dropped Scream 7 for the series.

Deducing White’s fate with certainty is not plausible at this point. If we go by the explosive can of worms the original accusations kicked open and consider the fate of celebs who have faced similar allegations, guessing his most probable future isn’t difficult. The past few years have been eye-opening when it comes to the seemingly glittery world of celebs. Many had their problematic past and toxic attitudes out in the open for the world to see and found themselves reaping the seeds they sowed.

Kevin Spacey lost out on almost all his roles after sexual allegations against him came to light in 2017. Danny Masterson, who has been facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, was fired by Netflix from The Ranch. Last we heard about Armie Hammer — after he lost all prospective projects as stomach-churning allegations against him surfaced — he was seen selling timeshare in the Cayman Islands.

But there is also the example of Jonathan Majors, who is facing assault allegations and is appearing in court trials for the same. Marvel is yet to part ways with the actor as the studio is evidently waiting for the conclusion of the case to make the ultimate decision. At this point, it would be difficult to speculate exactly what direction the troubling allegations against Percy Hynes White could eventually take when Wednesday returns for its second installment.

Of course, fans of the series already have a list of names that can replace the actor, but that part of the debate will only gain proper steam once Netflix gives its verdict on which side of #cancelpercy it stands on.