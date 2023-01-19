‘Wednesday’ fans call for Percy Hynes White’s removal from show following sexual assault allegations

The entire cast of Netflix’s hit series, Wednesday, has been basking in the glory of the show’s success, especially the younger cast who have emerged as breakout stars. But elation around the show getting renewed for a second season has been pushed to the sidelines in light of a number of women coming out on Twitter to level sexual assault allegations against Percy Hynes White.

The allegations, made by @milkievich ⏤ who has also shared the accusations of other women against the actor on Twitter ⏤ highlight disturbing details about multiple incidents involving White when he was in high school in Toronto and mentions the ones the Wednesday star allegedly participated in between the age of 17 and 20.

As per the allegations made in the thread, White, along with his group of friends, would throw parties where they would “explicitly invite women they thought were hot so they could get them drunk and high enough to have sex with them.” White has also been accused of assaulting multiple women, calling them abusive names, and sharing their nude pictures online without consent.

Since the original thread has been posted, many other women have also shared allegations against him.

Along with the accusations, a video of White uttering a racial slur has also been adding to the public furor against him.

😐😐😐😐😐😐 percy saying a slur pic.twitter.com/S2JlbCA640 — aries PINNED #cancelpercy (@milkievich) January 19, 2023

While the actor has yet to comment on the concerning revelations ⏤ though he has disabled comments on Instagram ⏤ Twitter is currently rife with the trending #cancelpercy as netizens demand his removal from Wednesday.

percy having abuse and rape allegations and being on a show based around a character made famous by christina ricci and acting opposite her when she is a survivor of domestic violence and the spokesperson for rape, abuse & incest national network is so so sick — cole (@SHAUNASHlPMAN) January 19, 2023

hey, @netflix

percy hynes white needs to be removed from the cast of wednesday right now. rapists don’t deserve to be in the spotlight. you need to protect your female actors, as well as all the young girls who are now looking up to a sexual predator. do something abt that. — 𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗺 🔪 (@KlLLINGB0YS) January 19, 2023

I JUST WOKE UP TO FINDING OUT PERCY IS A RAPIST??? GET THAT FUCKING WEIRDO OFF MY SCREEN LMFAO #cancelpercy #PercyHynesWhite — floridian enid sinclair🌐 (@floridaenid) January 19, 2023

what the cops should be doing to percy rn. LITERALLY DISGUSTING. the fact that i followed this man on instagram GET JENNA AND EVERYONE ELSE AWAY FROM HIM!!! #cancelpercy pic.twitter.com/kSIY3RjYnB — idk (@whoredamon) January 19, 2023

Though many have stressed that the actor is innocent until proven guilty, many are sure that his career just took an unrecoverable nosedive.

Neither Netflix nor the brains behind Wednesday have commented on the allegations, nor have they given their verdict on whether or not White still has a place in Wednesday season two.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.