How old is Oona O’Brien on ‘Cobra Kai?’

Much like fellow Netflix smash Stranger Things, one of the appeals of Cobra Kai is watching the cast grow up before our very eyes. Six seasons of the beloved Karate Kid spinoff have unfolded since the series kicked off in 2018, and even if only a couple of years have passed within the story, apparently karate really helps you mature as everyone’s looking over half a decade older.

The talented ensemble of popular characters played by both established “Miyagi-verse” icons and upcoming stars has grown exponentially across those seasons, and unusually, many fan-favorites don’t show up until the show’s second half. Take Devon Lee, for instance, as played by Oona O’Brien, who joined Cobra Kai back in season 4. Devon’s done a lot of growing in the series, but how old is O’Brien in real-life?

Oona O’Brien age in Cobra Kai season 6 part 1, confirmed

As with many of the karate students on Cobra Kai, martial arts prodigy Devon has switched sides more than a tennis ball. Initially, she was part of Johnny Lawrence’s Eagle Fang dojo, before getting poached by Kreese and Terry Silver’s Cobra Kai. As of season 6, part 1, however, she’s with her friends over at the newly combined Miyago-Do/Eagle Fang dojo, as run by Senseis Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and Chozen Toguchi.

Excepting short film Sky High in 2020, Cobra Kai is O’Brien’s first and only role in the industry. Born in Evanston, Illinois, O’Brien’s birthday was Sep. 15. 2006, which means she was 14 when she first joined the series and is 17 at the time of the release of the sixth season’s first part. Season 6, part 2 is due to drop on Netflix this Nov. 15, exactly two months after O’Brien’s 18th. As late birthday presents go, that’s not too shabby, Netflix.

