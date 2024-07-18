Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The cast of Cobra Kai season 6 part 1
Screenshot via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
Celebrities
TV

How old is Oona O’Brien on ‘Cobra Kai?’

Cobra Kai never dies... but it does age.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 01:22 pm

Much like fellow Netflix smash Stranger Things, one of the appeals of Cobra Kai is watching the cast grow up before our very eyes. Six seasons of the beloved Karate Kid spinoff have unfolded since the series kicked off in 2018, and even if only a couple of years have passed within the story, apparently karate really helps you mature as everyone’s looking over half a decade older.

Recommended Videos

The talented ensemble of popular characters played by both established “Miyagi-verse” icons and upcoming stars has grown exponentially across those seasons, and unusually, many fan-favorites don’t show up until the show’s second half. Take Devon Lee, for instance, as played by Oona O’Brien, who joined Cobra Kai back in season 4. Devon’s done a lot of growing in the series, but how old is O’Brien in real-life?

Oona O’Brien age in Cobra Kai season 6 part 1, confirmed

As with many of the karate students on Cobra Kai, martial arts prodigy Devon has switched sides more than a tennis ball. Initially, she was part of Johnny Lawrence’s Eagle Fang dojo, before getting poached by Kreese and Terry Silver’s Cobra Kai. As of season 6, part 1, however, she’s with her friends over at the newly combined Miyago-Do/Eagle Fang dojo, as run by Senseis Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso, and Chozen Toguchi.

Excepting short film Sky High in 2020, Cobra Kai is O’Brien’s first and only role in the industry. Born in Evanston, Illinois, O’Brien’s birthday was Sep. 15. 2006, which means she was 14 when she first joined the series and is 17 at the time of the release of the sixth season’s first part. Season 6, part 2 is due to drop on Netflix this Nov. 15, exactly two months after O’Brien’s 18th. As late birthday presents go, that’s not too shabby, Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter