At long last, Netflix has finally sprinkled some Stranger Things breadcrumbs and unveiled an eye-catching behind-the-scenes teaser for the fifth and final season. And while die-hards are undoubtedly excited for the final season to arrive, we’re also equally terrified for the fate of two beloved characters.

Unlike series such as Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, which both had a fondness for killing off major characters, the Duffer Brothers’ brainchild had yet to follow that same formula. That is until the untimely deaths of Alexei, Billy, and Eddie, of course. There have been other smaller deaths in the acclaimed Netflix project, that much is already known, but a large portion of folks are now convinced that the fresh-faced teaser is hinting at more deaths than we actually realize.

Throughout the behind-the-scenes clip, several characters are shown in interesting situations — one BTS cut of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) with a massive bruise on his face contains the caption “final chapter in this story” pasted across the screen, leading viewers to believe Steve’s fate might be in jeopardy.

Another character placed under the microscope of concern is Jim Hopper (David Harbour), who looks to be either stuck in an unfamiliar place again or perhaps suffering from PTSD after being trapped in a Russian prison. The biggest concern is Hopper’s health, with the character now sporting a long beard, and appearing cold and fragile with a gun beside him.

That’s not to say Steve or Hopper’s deaths are confirmed or that either is in any serious danger, but seeing our beloved, badass heroes completely bruised and battered is certainly worrisome for those who have been fans of both characters for years. For now, we’ll simply have to wait and speculate until the fifth season of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix.

Season 5 is expected to premiere some time in 2025.

