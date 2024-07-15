Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
News
TV

‘This is the season the fans have been waiting for’: ‘Stranger Things 5’ announces an important production milestone and teases an unforgettable ending

Waiting, and waiting, and waiting!
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 11:33 am

The end of an era will be upon us before we know it; Stranger Things, the OG Netflix original that has captured millions of hearts all around the world, is barreling towards its final season, and the Hawkins gang is all but determined to go off on the highest possible note.

Recommended Videos

The official Stranger Things Netflix channel recently uploaded a Behind The Scenes spot, revealing in it that the fifth and final season of this beloved slice of genre anarchy is halfway through filming. Anecdotes from the cast followed, with one Millie Bobby Brown noting that she began her Stranger Things journey when she was just 10 years old. The actress turned 20 earlier this year.

Suffice it to say that season 5 is going to need as much time in the oven as possible; the fourth season’s final episode clocked in at well over two hours of runtime, so eclipsing a scope of that magnitude sounds like a herculean task. Although perhaps not quite as herculean as battling an Upside Down that has finally gone public, in a manner of speaking.

Indeed, despite Mike, Hopper, a still-comatose Max, and everyone else having reunited at the end of the fourth season, the happy reunions were brief, as the Upside Down’s largest gate yet swung open into Hawkins. No longer will the town’s mysterious events be chalked up to earthquakes and adolescent imagination, and if our heroes fail, then it won’t just be their fellow townsfolk who become deathly familiar with the Mind Flayer’s horrors; indeed, the world is at stake yet again.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to premiere some time in 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.