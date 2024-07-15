‘This is the season the fans have been waiting for’: ‘Stranger Things 5’ announces an important production milestone and teases an unforgettable ending

The end of an era will be upon us before we know it; Stranger Things, the OG Netflix original that has captured millions of hearts all around the world, is barreling towards its final season, and the Hawkins gang is all but determined to go off on the highest possible note.

The official Stranger Things Netflix channel recently uploaded a Behind The Scenes spot, revealing in it that the fifth and final season of this beloved slice of genre anarchy is halfway through filming. Anecdotes from the cast followed, with one Millie Bobby Brown noting that she began her Stranger Things journey when she was just 10 years old. The actress turned 20 earlier this year.

Suffice it to say that season 5 is going to need as much time in the oven as possible; the fourth season’s final episode clocked in at well over two hours of runtime, so eclipsing a scope of that magnitude sounds like a herculean task. Although perhaps not quite as herculean as battling an Upside Down that has finally gone public, in a manner of speaking.

Indeed, despite Mike, Hopper, a still-comatose Max, and everyone else having reunited at the end of the fourth season, the happy reunions were brief, as the Upside Down’s largest gate yet swung open into Hawkins. No longer will the town’s mysterious events be chalked up to earthquakes and adolescent imagination, and if our heroes fail, then it won’t just be their fellow townsfolk who become deathly familiar with the Mind Flayer’s horrors; indeed, the world is at stake yet again.

Seasons 1 through 4 of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to premiere some time in 2025.

