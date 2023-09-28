Every season of ‘Stranger Things,’ ranked

You’d be hard pressed to find a singular soul who hasn’t become completely swept up by the mind-flaying magic and fantasy allure of Netflix’s Stranger Things. From the very first episode, when fan-favorite character Will Byers is “kidnapped” and placed in the Upside Down, it was obvious that the Duffer Brothers had undoubtedly struck television gold. Since the show’s premiere back in July 2016, the fantasy sensation has developed into a culture phenomenon — with the engaging narrative sparking its own exhibit for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and even its own day in November, appropriately titled “Stranger Things Day.”

Through each face-melting season, thrill-seeking Netflix subscribers have been introduced to a cauldron of spine-tingling creatures from a separate dimension, along with tight-lipped government conspiracies, radioactive lab experiments, crooked politicians, and a seemingly endless amount of Eggos waffles. With each passing season, devoted viewers have been blessed with subtle touches of ‘80s nostalgia and the comforting sensation of friendships and unbreakable bonds.

That being said, the topic of which season is the undisputed best is often tossed through the wringer within the Stranger Things community. So, before the hotly-anticipated fifth season arrives on Netflix (hopefully by next year, but probably 2025), let’s dive in and rank each season of Stranger Things thus far.

4. Season 3

Screengrab via Netflix

Let’s be honest here, there’s no horrible season of Stranger Things, so having to place one on the bottom of the list is difficult enough. But for the sake of the content, if we reeeeally have to pick one for the bottom of the pile, then it’s just going to have to be the third season. In all honesty, this season isn’t bad in the slightest. Its entire premise is chock-full of nostalgic moments of being a child during summer and playing video games with your buddies and strolling the shopping mall all day with only $20 in your pocket.

Simply put, the third season dared to be different and separate itself from the two seasons which came before. That being said, its differences might have actually proved to be some of its downfalls, with the season not really developing characters as much as it could have.

3. Season 4

Screengrab via Netflix

If you can sit there and pretend like the fourth season of Stranger Things didn’t have you gasping and gritting your teeth at every turn, then you’re just lying. The season’s super-sized episode lengths truly made it all seem like a blockbuster movie in the same vein as a Star Wars flick. Throughout the season, established characters experienced larger-than-life development as the series transformed back into its original roots and reached culture phenomenon status once more.

With the introduction of Eddie Munson and the brutally intense showdown between Eleven and friends against supervillain Vecna, the fourth season honestly presented the most threat that the town of Hawkins has ever faced. Of course, it helped to have a heart-stopping song such as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” playing loudly in the background.

2. Season 2

Image via Netflix

Centered around the iconic supervillain The Mind Flayer, the second season of Stranger Things undoubtedly gifts fans with some of the show’s most emotional moments, showdowns, and episodes. The show’s sophomore outing allowed writers and creators to dive further into the ever-growing threat from the Upside Down and its cauldron full of destructive creatures. It was certainly the first time the show went dark and viewers really learned that any character in the show could die (sorry, Bob).

The weakest part of season 2 is honestly the inclusion of Kali and her entire dynamic with Eleven in an unnecessary episode, but that’s not enough to cloud the entire season and its strengths. Oh, and if you say you can watch that particular scene where Eleven and Mike reunite for the first time in the entire season without shedding a tear, then I simply don’t believe you.

1. Season 1

Image via Netflix

Was there ever any actual doubt here? From top to bottom, the first season of Stranger Things is untouched cinematic gold in the form of a television series. From the initial opening moments of the first episode where Will Byers is taken to the Upside Down, eagle-eyed viewers were immediately locked in and expecting an otherworldly rollercoaster of emotion and surprises. The freshman season quickly developed its main characters and introduced the world to our fan-favorite group of the Hawkins’ kids.

Of course, the first season gave us our first taste at what sort of creatures can escape the Upside Down — specifically, the Demogorgon is the central focus as the destructive monster targets Will Byers. Combined with the introduction of Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, and all of the other unforgettable characters, then it’s obvious as to why the freshman season is the undisputed best. Plus, those Christmas lights are an iconic cultural staple.