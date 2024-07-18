When does ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6, part 2 release?

The sixth season of Netflix‘s hit martial arts dramedy Cobra Kai is receiving a one-of-a-kind release in three parts. The first part of five episodes is on our screens now, but how long until we get the next set?

Cobra Kai succeeded Robert Mark Kamen’s hit franchise The Karate Kid and retells the Karate Kid narrative from Johnny’s perspective. Despite premiering on YouTube Red/Premium for the first two seasons, the series gained magical viewership numbers. Impressed by its performance, Netflix became a new home for the series from season 3 onward and it quickly became one of the platform’s best in the genre.

After season 3 landed on Netflix in Jan. 2021, the series continued for two more seasons in Dec. 2021 and Sept. 2022 before the production halted due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. However, its popularity and the critical acclaim it received for its writing, performances, action sequences, and humor was enough for the series to return to screens even after a two-year hiatus. Cobra Kai season 6 went into production after the 2024 New Year and received a 15-episode order.

Cobra Kai season 6 was announced to release in three parts with five episodes each over the course of a year, starting on July 18, 2024. Now that Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 is streaming on Netflix ⏤ resuming the story after Silver was set to be arrested and the dojo shut down in the season 5 finale ⏤ fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment. The aftermath of season 5’s events led to Miguel and Sam, as well as Robby and Tory, rekindling their respective relationships. Meanwhile, Kreese was shown to fake his death and escape prison.

Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 was originally scheduled to release four months after part 1, on Nov. 28, 2024. However, to delight the loyal viewers and reward their constant love for the series, the release of part 2 has been moved up on Netflix’s calendar! Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 will now be released on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 at 3am ET/12am PT on Netflix.

Whether the preponement affects the part 3 release date is not confirmed yet. The final part was originally scheduled to come out sometime in early 2025, speculatively in late February or mid-March. An exact release date for part 3 is not out yet, but we’re willing to wait as long as the story keeps up its excellence. For now, mark your calendars for part 2!

